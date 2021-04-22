Suspect charged with murder in death of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith

GRUNDY CENTER – Bond has been set at $3 million for a Grundy Center man accused of killing a state trooper in a standoff April 9.
Michael Thomas Lang, 41, was taken to jail Wednesday after he was released from the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he was treated for multiple gunshot wounds he received in the shootout at his barricaded home.
A district court judge had filed an “Ed Thomas Order” in the case, requiring hospital officials to notify law enforcement when Lang was about to be released from their care.
Lang made an initial appearance in Grundy County District Court and was then transferred to the Black Hawk County Jail in Waterloo.
Lang, who had unsuccessfully launched a run for the Grundy sheriff’s seat last year, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and assault on an officer.
Authorities say Lang killed Sgt. Jim Smith with the Iowa State Patrol with a shotgun as officers attempted to detain him following a traffic stop and chase.
The attempted murder charge stems from allegedly trying to kill state troopers in an armored vehicle during the standoff. The assault charge pertains to an attack on Grundy Center Officer Cody Niehaus, according to court records.
Grundy Center police attempted pull Lang over for a traffic stop at 7:22 p.m. April 9. Lang fled and was chased to an area southeast of town. Lang pulled over on 250th Avenue, exited his vehicle and assaulted the Grundy Center police officer who chased him. During the assault, Lang yelled, “shoot me” multiple times to the officer. Lang disarmed the officer of his Taser, removed his radio and put the officer in a chokehold, the affidavit alleges.
Other law enforcement officers responded to the area of the assault. A Grundy County sheriff’s deputy arrived on scene, drew his weapon and told Lang to put his hands up. Lang did not comply, stating, “Come get me,” and got into his vehicle and fled the area.
During the chase, the deputy lost sight of Lang and went to Lang’s home at 305 G Ave. where he saw Lang’s vehicle parked in the driveway and Lang walking into the house through the garage.
Responding officers set up a perimeter around the house. Lang’s father arrived at the house and advised law enforcement that Lang had multiple firearms inside the home, including a .410 shotgun.
At approximately 8:55 p.m., Smith, three additional troopers, and a Hardin County sheriff’s K-9 unit entered through the garage.
As they began to clear the upstairs of the residence, Smith was hit by gunfire coming from inside the residence, and members of the entry team saw Lang emerge from the doorway holding a black pump action shotgun.
Two members of the entry team retreated into the basement while others pulled Smith from the house. Lang then barricaded himself inside the residence and refused to come out. Members of the entry team who remained in the basement stated that Lang made several statements about having shot Smith and expressed a desire to shoot more police officers. Lang remained barricaded inside the residence for several hours.
At approximately 11:50 p.m., an ISP Tactical Team attempted to make entry into the residence with a wheeled armored personnel carrier. During the entry, Lang shot multiple rounds at the personnel carrier. Lang was subsequently taken into custody by State Patrol Tactical Team members.