Suspect in Moline bridge-path deaths objects to media coverage

The suspect in the double-fatal crash on the Interstate 74 bridge pedestrian path in Moline does not want cameras in the courtroom during proceedings related to her case.

An attorney for Chhabria Harris, 46, of East Moline, has filed a motion in Rock Island County Circuit Court, objecting to extended media coverage. Media outlets have for more than a decade been permitted to use video and still photography at trial and in pre-trial hearings with the consent of the presiding judge.

Harris' attorney argued that such coverage is a threat to her constitutional right to a fair trial.

Attorneys for the Quad-City Times/Disapatch-Argus and KWQC-TV have filed a resistance to the motion, arguing that it fails to cite evidence that Harris' rights would be impacted by extended coverage.

While Harris asserts that extended media coverage is "unusual and extreme," the local media outlets argue that many cases, including high-profile cases locally and in other states, have been granted extended access.

One example is the gavel-to-gavel live streaming of the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse in Wisconsin.

The objection also argues that Harris is constitutionally protected from "specifically targeted negative publicity," which also met with resistance from the newspapers and TV station.

"... Every criminal defendant involved in any newsworthy incident faces the problem of negative, pretrial publicity, and courts routinely and adequately address it by increasing size of the jury pool, permitting more searching voir dire, carefully instructing the empaneled jurors, delaying the trial sequestering jurors, or changing a trial’s venue," an attorney for the Times and KWQC wrote in their resistance.

While Harris' attorney also expressed concern for the transmission of images of the defendant in an orange jail jumpsuit, saying such images could prejudice a jury, the county prosecutor and police already have shared Harris' jail booking photo, which has been widely published and broadcast.

Both parties agreed, however, that Harris should be permitted to wear civilian clothes and be unshackled during court appearances.

A ruling on the matter is expected during a hearing Friday morning.

Harris is charged in the May 22 crash near the entrance to the bike and pedestrian path on the I-74 bridge in Moline. Police say she was driving the Cadillac Escalade that entered the path in Bettendorf, striking three pedestrians after crossing into Moline.

Ethan Gonzalez, 21, died at the scene. Anthony Castaneda, 18, died days after he sustained critical injuries, and Charles Bowen, 22, also was seriously injured.

She has been charged with three counts of aggravated DUI, great bodily injury or death; three counts of failure to stop after a crash causing personal injury or death; three charges of aggravated reckless driving; and two counts of reckless homicide.

