Sutton teen dies after he was shot while hunting with friends, sheriff says

A 17-year-old Sutton boy died at a Lincoln hospital on Tuesday, a day after he was shot while hunting with friends in southern Hamilton County, according to authorities. 

Sheriff Jeremy McCoy announced Caleb Ladehoff's death in a news release on Thursday. 

McCoy said his office is investigating the shooting with assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol. 

In a Facebook post, McCoy offered condolences and prayers to Ladehoff's family and the Sutton community. He was a junior at Sutton High School.

Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at Stockham Community Church in Hamilton County. 

