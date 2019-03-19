A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Tuesday, March 19, 2019:
BOARD OVERSIGHT: The House voted 51-46 along party lines to give the director of the Department of Public Health the authority to appoint the executive directors of the Iowa Boards of Medicine, Nursing, Pharmacy and Dental.
Rep. Joel Fry, R-Osceola, said the change is “very important from the standpoint of making sure we have accountability and that we have sunshine on four executive directors.” Although the executive directors are performing admirably, there is no accountability “within the context of the Legislature and state government,” he said.
Rep. Heather Matson, D-Ankeny, called the bill unnecessary and said it could have “the possible unintended consequences of politicizing these boards.”
But Fry said a “no” vote “suggests you’re not interested in sunshine and making sure there is accountability with executive positions within government.”
According to Republicans, the bill is a response to difficulties with how the Board of Medicine handled the suspension and then retirement of its former executive director, Mark Bowden, former editor of The Gazette, last summer.
Each of four independent licensing boards has had difficulties with their executive directors in recent years, supporters of the change said. The volunteer members of the boards are focused on policy and may not have the professional expertise or time to manage personnel, they argued.
Nineteen other health-related licensure boards are overseen by the Public Health director.
TAX EXTENSION: A 30-day extension in paying state taxes has been granted to taxpayers whose principal residence or business is located in the 41 counties included in Gov. Kim Reynolds’ disaster declaration following widespread flooding.
Iowa Department of Revenue Director Kraig Paulsen granted the extension.
That applies to the counties of Adair, Bremer, Buena Vista, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Cherokee, Clay, Clayton, Crawford, Dallas, Delaware, Dickinson, Emmet, Fayette, Franklin, Fremont, Guthrie, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Humboldt, Ida, Iowa, Kossuth, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, O’Brien, Page, Palo Alto, Plymouth, Pottawattamie, Shelby, Sioux, Tama, Webster, Winnebago, Winneshiek, Woodbury, Worth, and Wright counties.
MEDICAID WORK REQUIREMENTS: Able-bodied Iowans covered by the state’s version of Medicaid expansion would be required to work or volunteer 20 hours per week under legislation approved on a party-line vote in the Senate.
Senate Republicans advanced Senate File 538, which would impact roughly 60,000 Iowans who receive Medicaid benefits, are between 100 percent and 138 percent of the federal poverty line, and do not qualify for a series of exemptions.
Those individuals would be required to show they work at least 20 hours per week or would be directed by the state to employment or volunteer opportunities.
Exemptions would be given to those who are deemed medically, physically or mentally unable to work, pregnant, a student, the parent or caretaker of a 6-year-old or younger child or of a severely disabled elderly adult or child, receiving unemployment benefits, being treated for drug or alcohol addiction or parents who are home schooling their children.
Sen. Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig, said the legislation is not asking much of able-bodied Iowans who are receiving Medicaid services but are choosing to not work at least 20 hours per week. He said it is fair to ask those individuals to contribute to the society that is funding their Medicaid services.
Democrats decried the proposal as a mean-spirited attack on poor Iowans and expressed concerns that individuals making a legitimate effort to work could lose their Medicaid services through unintended consequences.
With its passage on a party-line vote in the Senate, 32-17, the bill now goes to the House for consideration there.