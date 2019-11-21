Teamsters to host 6 Democratic candidates in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS -- Six Democratic presidential hopefuls will participate in a Dec. 7 forum in Cedar Rapids focusing on issues facing workers.

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters will host the forum at Veterans Memorial Coliseum 58 days before Iowa’s first-in-the-nation precinct caucuses. The forum is being organized in conjunction with the Storm Lake Times and The Guardian.

“Candidates know the importance of the Teamsters vote in any election, and our members are fully engaged and ready to make a difference in the 2020 election,” said James Hoffa, general president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

“This forum is a prime opportunity for candidates to tell Teamsters directly why they are the leader who will effectively push for retirement security, stand up for union rights, and go toe-to-toe with world leaders on advocating for fair trade policies,” he said.

The six candidates who have confirmed to participate are former Vice President Joe Biden, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, California Sen. Kamala Harris, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

