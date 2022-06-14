Tennis racket statue stolen from Lincoln park, police say

A 2-foot tall statue of a tennis racket is missing from a small park in Lincoln's Country Club neighborhood, prompting the city's police department to seek tips in the statue's suspected stealing.
Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said the statue, worth about $3,000, was likely taken from Jan Pitsch Green, just west of 33rd Street and Sheridan Boulevard, sometime between Thursday night and Sunday morning.
An employee with the Parks and Recreation department reported the statue missing around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The racket sits next to a dog statue.
A Holdredge couple set off on a ride to retrace the route where their love first began. The week of their engagement was Bike Ride Across Nebraska's fifth ride, and this year was the group’s 40th trip.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, co-chairperson of the Republican Governors Association and a pro-gun rights and anti-abortion conservative, has canceled his planned appearance in Connecticut on Tuesday at a fundraising event for Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski.