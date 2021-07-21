'The campground's the town of York' — A look inside the massive campsite at the Lancaster Event Center

Witte, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln student studying hospitality, worked to coordinate campground assignments by state, voltage requirements and neighbor preferences.

In the end, she handled what amounts to urban planning for a small city.

"The campground's the town of York," she said.

In this pseudo city, however, room to roam is scant and the day starts early for most residents.

Layla Overly, a Florida cowgirl competing in pole bending, got out of bed at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday to be at the horse stalls by 5. Between competing, supporting teammates and taking care of horses, downtime, she said, is not on the schedule this week.

By 8 a.m. she was back at her family's RV in the eastern portion of the campground, frying bacon for breakfast that offered a temporary respite from lingering scents. Country music blared from the rodeo's grandstand hundreds of yards away.

Most campers seem to keep to themselves, socializing with their own families and those like them who traveled from faraway places. Overly hangs out with others Floridians. Isabelle Wright and Margaret Rogers, competitors from Kentucky, attend nightly potlucks with other contestants and families from the Bluegrass State.