The candidates for Nebraska governor you've rarely heard about

A handful of the GOP candidates for Nebraska governor are household names by now, either due to their public profile or their attention-catching ads. But they aren’t the only names Republican primary voters will see in the May 10 primary election.

In all, nine Republicans, two Democrats and one Libertarian filed to run for the office.

Polling released by two campaigns last month suggested that the Republican primary was a three-way race with Conklin Co. CEO Charles W. Herbster, of Falls City, followed by Columbus hog producer Jim Pillen and State Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha. Former Sen. Theresa Thibodeau of Omaha, who entered the race late after dropping out as Herbster’s running mate, has lagged in fundraising and polling. But as a former public official, her name is still somewhat familiar to many voters.

Along with better-known candidate Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue, Democrats will have the option of voting for lesser-known Roy A. Harris of Linwood. The World-Herald was not able to reach Harris on Friday to learn more about why he’s running.

Just one Libertarian, Scott Zimmerman of Omaha, filed for the office.

Voters registered as nonpartisan can choose to participate in the Democratic or Libertarian primary elections, because both parties opened them up. However, they can’t participate in the Republican primary.

Here’s a quick look at the lesser-known Republican candidates:

Breland Ridenour, an Omaha information technology manager, has appeared onstage with other candidates at forums as well as a recent debate hosted by Nebraska Public Media. Ridenour emphasizes protecting constitutional rights and limited government in his messaging and supports the EPIC consumption tax plan, which would scrap the state’s existing taxes in favor of one consumption tax on services and new goods.

“I’m tired of hearing things like (Florida) Gov. DeSantis — who’s a wonderful governor — I’m tired of hearing how great things he’s doing or (South Dakota) Gov. Kristi Noem,” he said at the Nebraska Public Media debate. “We need to start having that leadership here in Nebraska.”

Michael Connely is a part-time educational adviser and U.S. Marine Corps veteran from York. He has sponsored multiple ballot initiatives this election cycle, including initiatives that would: replace the State Department of Education; allow legally concealed or openly carried weapons in public spaces; ban requirements for vaccines or other medical services and procedures; give the governor authority to overrule political subdivisions’ rules, laws and regulations; create an “election Integrity Judicial Panel”; and allow people to use deadly force to protect property from vandalism or theft.

He declined to attend the Nebraska Public Media debate after learning the building had a mask mandate at the time of the invitation.

“As I am the author and sponsor of both the Medical Freedom and Governor Overrule initiatives, it would have been extremely hypocritical of me to attend their event with a mask draped over my face,” he wrote in an email. “Did it hurt my name recognition ... yes. But I stand behind my principles.”

Lela McNinch of Lincoln is an adjunct professor at the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. She previously worked for the state in various roles — she said she worked in corrections, emergency management and the Department of Education. Education is her top priority, she said, and her website also emphasizes tax reform. She supports the legalization of medical marijuana and believes the state should lift restrictions on hemp and work to support more dairy farming in Nebraska.

She’s also Connely’s sister, but she pointed out that “people from the same family can be very different.”

Donna Nicole Carpenter of Lincoln is a licensed commercial truck driver and said she’s an Air Force veteran. She said she’s running for governor because she’s seen that the law is not applied fairly for people of color and LGBTQ people and she feels she’s the only person qualified. She described herself as independent but running on the Republican ticket because she leans that direction on most issues.

Troy Wentz of Sterling describes himself as “a spiritual person who enjoys creating and helping others” on his website. He wrote that he’s running for governor in part to change the property tax system to be based on size rather than market value, reduce the cost of state government by 40% and reform voting to make it “more secure and transparent.”

“I see how Demon crat Joe Biden, and the Obama people who control him, are hurting a lot of people and destroying America,” states a document with his positions. “Is it time, to challenge Biden, like the American colonists challenged King George, but instead with law and order?”

Counties can start mailing early voting ballots Monday. In-person early voting starts April 11, and Election Day is May 10.

