The legacy of Bettendorf's Charly Erpelding: 'The strongest little baby girl I ever met' fought with dignity and grace

Charly Erpelding never stopped trying.

Asked in 2021 why she opted for a harsh, unproven course of chemotherapy to battle a rare bone cancer called Ewing's sarcoma, Charly said simply, "If it doesn't work, I can say I tried."

Trying. That was the 18-year-old's polite word for her two battles against Ewing's. And while trying was never easy, Charly fought while she wore a smile on her face. She fought with a heart filled with goodwill. She fought like hell every day until the day she learned chemo and an experimental drug were not working.

That day came two weeks ago, and she made the decision to stop treatment. She died Monday.

The end of Charly's fight was announced on Facebook, told in the words of her parents, Tara and Andy Erpelding. They said they held their daughter close in the final moments and Charly was "brave and courageous" until the end.

Charly left behind a brother she cherished and protected named Will. She had a large extended family, filled with aunts and uncles and cousins and grandparents.

One of those cousins witnessed Charly's fight first-hand and said the teen " ... fought like a warrior until the end. Charly was really tough. She was this beautiful, big-eyed girl, but she was the strongest little baby girl I ever met."

Hailey Behning, another cousin, wrote to Charly after her death in a Facebook post.

"You were a perfect human. Your smile, your personality, the way you went through life, the lessons you taught everyone," Hailey wrote. "You taught us how to be brave. You constantly told us everything will be OK, and we will be, eventually."

Charly was brave from a young age.

She was 8 years old in the spring of 2012 when she was diagnosed with stage 4 Ewing's sarcoma. It started as a tumor in her ribs that leaked into her lungs.

Charly underwent 16 weeks of chemotherapy to shrink the tumor. Then she endured surgery to remove the tumor, four ribs and parts of her stomach, diaphragm and lung. Her fight then demanded two weeks of radiation and another 24 weeks of chemotherapy.

She came home from Iowa City on Jan. 26, 2013, to a firetruck escort. She didn't return to school until her immune system could fight off colds and other contagious illnesses. But when Charly went back to class, she returned smiling and giving, filled with hope. Over the years, she became an inspiration to many.

In May 2021, Charly passed out during a blood drive, striking her head. The bump on her head didn't go away — it got bigger. A month later a diagnosis said the Ewing's was back. Having the cancer return in another part of her body was exceedingly rare.

Charly returned to the fight. By October 2021, she finished the seventh round of chemo and started radiation therapy as the chemo continued.

Charly described her battle to The Quad-City Times columnist Barb Ickes.

"With each round, you're getting mentally tougher. Cancer makes you have an old soul. It's not as if you have a choice. You just become mentally tougher and stronger," Charly said.

"The second time around is much different. I could bring back that mental space I needed to be in. You can't worry about what might happen. As a cancer survivor, you shouldn't do that to yourself."

Charly still managed to be a teenager. She was an honor roll student at Bettendorf High School and its 2021 homecoming queen.

The "old soul" left behind the community that formed around her fight. From classmates who grew up with her to strangers who followed her battle, Charly showed many how to live with grace and joy in the face of random cruelty like childhood cancer.

Olivia Schmidt grew up with Charly's mom and aunt. Schmidt's daughter and Charly were friends. She tried to describe some of the things that made Charly special to so many.

"Charly was always inclusive," Schmidt said. "She was always making sure other people were OK. My 21-year-old nephew, Ian, passed away seven weeks ago, and even though she was going through chemo at the time, Charly still took the time to message me to make sure my family was OK and that she loved us.

"Charly was such a bright light, a beautiful soul that touched so many with her inspiring way of living life to the fullest. She loved to see others succeed and genuinely cared about building others up."

Schmidt added one more detail.

"No matter what pain she was going through, Charly always wore a smile," Schmidt said. "She always wanted people to know she was OK."