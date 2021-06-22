'The NCAA lost that gamble' — Nebraska experts react on Supreme Court decision

The U.S. Supreme Court's ruling affirming college athletes are eligible to receive unlimited education-related benefits was not a surprise to several experts at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
But the NCAA's decision to appeal a lower court's decision — and a unanimous ruling from justices — marked a major misstep that put the organization on shaky legal ground in the future, they said.
Jo Potuto, a professor at UNL's College of Law, said a previous ruling gave the NCAA plenty of leeway to set new parameters for what educational benefits schools are allowed to provide to athletes.
“It seemed to me to be a pretty good roadmap to define what amateur is for the future,” Potuto said, which she said could have been used to outline the differences between the collegiate and professional markets.
Holding on to old ways of thinking led the NCAA to appeal the decision, Potuto said, and resulted in a “ringing” 9-0 decision by the Supreme Court that the NCAA is not exempt from antitrust laws, which opened the governing body up to future litigation over the limits it creates.
Like Potuto, former UNL Chancellor Harvey Perlman said using amateurism as a defense, particularly when college athletics has become a billion-dollar industry, and given the NCAA’s history with antitrust lawsuits, was a losing position in 2021.
“The NCAA took a big gamble asserting a position that claimed they were entirely immune from the antitrust laws,” he said. “The NCAA lost that gamble.”
UNL has been on the forefront in offering educational benefits to its football, basketball and volleyball athletes over the last several years as collegiate sports continue to move away from a strictly amateur model.
Athletic scholarships at Nebraska come with a stipend to cover personal expenses, a laptop computer, and access to academic tutoring and counseling services, while Husker letter winners can receive $7,500 for post-graduate programs, study abroad trips or internships.
The ruling allows schools to provide unlimited compensation as long as it’s tied to furthering an athlete’s education, but preserves the NCAA’s ability to determine what is viewed as an educational benefit and what’s not.
Chancellor Ronnie Green, who represents the Big Ten on an advisory group to the NCAA Division I Board of Directors, said conversations about what perks fall within educational benefits have been ongoing before this week’s decision and will continue throughout the summer.
“There’s obviously going to be a lot of conversation in the NCAA about that specific issue,” Green said.
Many benefits — laptops, tutoring and postgraduate stipends — offered to Husker athletes fall neatly under educational costs, Green said, adding the university will wait to see what rules the NCAA sets for other educational benefits.
In a statement, athletic director Bill Moos said he's looking forward “to doing all we can for our student-athletes within NCAA rules and regulations in the future.”
Monday’s decision did not touch upon the issue of directly paying college athletes for their talents, nor did it affect laws being enacted by state legislatures giving college athletes the ability to earn compensation for their name, image or likeness.
Green said Husker Athletics is continuing to develop its process that would allow athletes to endorse products, host camps or sell private lessons after a 2020 bill (LB962) from Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt made Nebraska the third state in the country to do so.
But the chancellor said he was concerned both issues would be conflated into the decision made by the Supreme Court this week, which he said could be “tremendously detrimental to collegiate athletics.”
“I certainly hope we’re not headed toward a non-amateur model,” Green said. “This might sound purist on my part, but we’re institutions of higher education, we’re not sports leagues.”
Perlman warned the erosion of amateur collegiate sports was not Nebraska’s doing, but something that would ultimately disadvantage Husker athletics.
“I think the competitive future for Nebraska is risky,” he said. “Schools are caught in a competitive cycle where in order to sustain themselves they have to win, and in order to win you have to do all these very expensive things.”
That’s fine in the business world, Perlman added, but could throw college sports “so far out of competitive balance that consumer demand” will decrease, particularly when the same teams whose fans have deeper pockets than the Big Red are competing for national championships each year.
“If competition depends on skill, creativity and coaching savvy, Nebraska will do fine,” he said. “We have good tradition and good fan support, but as soon as you make it into money alone, Nebraska isn’t going to be very competitive.”
Potuto was more upbeat about the future of college sports, but said the NCAA may be in for a rocky few years as attorneys test the limits of rules governing educational benefits.
“The bylaws are going to bring litigation, which will bring a new understanding,” she said. “It won’t be yesterday’s understanding; it will be something new.”
