There's a Uvalde memorial at Lincoln's Tower Square, but nobody seems to know where it came from

In the weeks after an 18-year-old gunman entered Robb Elementary School on May 24, fatally shooting 19 students and two teachers, artwork memorializing one of the deadliest elementary school shootings in the country's history appeared in downtown Lincoln, 970 miles away from Uvalde, Texas.

The unsigned and unnamed memorial, which surrounds the base of the 57-foot glass tower at Tower Square near 13th and P streets, features 19 painted cardboard backpacks, each outfitted with flowers and the name of a student killed in the attack.

The backpacks are propped up by a black wooden base, designed to encircle "Ascent," the tower by Omaha-based artist Jun Kaneko that has anchored Tower Square as one of Lincoln's most public works of art since 2014.

"One of the purposes of this type of public work is it posits a question in the public sphere, more or less," said Sandra Williams, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln professor of art who teaches a course in street art. "It invites people to reflect on the situation.

"And activist art like this tends to make both the artist and the audience visible."

But the artist or artists responsible for the Uvalde memorial have remained invisible in the weeks since the work appeared in downtown Lincoln, leaving the city's art scene curious and clueless about who put it there.

"We do not know where that memorial came from," said Diane Gonzolas, a spokeswoman for the city who confirmed the memorial wasn't commissioned or approved by Lincoln.

Representatives from the Downton Lincoln Association, which maintains a webpage dedicated to Tower Square, and the Lincoln Community Foundation, which helped fund the tower, each said their organizations were out of the loop.

The same is true for The Sheldon Museum of Art, staff at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, a representative for local art aficionado Robert Duncan and the executive director of the Lincoln Arts Council.

"We do not know the story behind it," said Troy Gagner, who has led the city's arts council for six years. "I've wondered as well, but no one I've spoken with knows."

Susan Schonlau, a representative for Kaneko's studio, said the artist responsible for the tower at Tower Square wasn't aware of the memorial, but Kaneko and his studio don't have any objections to its placement.

For Collin Christopher, a city placemaking planner who sits on the Public Art Lincoln board, the cardboard backpacks at Tower Square evoked memories of a similar scene in 2018, when the Lincoln chapter of March for Our Lives set up a temporary memorial to the Parkland school shooting victims, which included 17 school desks, each with a bouquet of flowers and a piece of paper with a victim's name.

That memorial, first installed on UNL's downtown campus, was later moved to Tower Square. But despite the similarities between the two memorials, the statewide March for Our Lives chapter is equally stumped on the origin of the Uvalde memorial.

"We were not involved in the memorial and unfortunately do not know who was," said Henry Cline, the director of March For Our Lives Nebraska.

For Williams, an avid observer of local public art who also is unaware of the memorial's origin, the temporal and unobtrusive nature of the backpacks at Tower Square can only give indications of who might be responsible.

In describing the type of artist who may have designed the memorial, Williams used terms like "gentle" and "generous," traits she drew from the art's sense of provision.

They did not damage property or obstruct daily life. But they did reshape a public space into a reminder, a wake, an invitation to contemplate.

"The artist or artists who placed that intervention downtown is really providing a space for citizens to come together and reflect, and, to a certain extent, it does provide a space for grief," she said. "Or thinking about things we may have lost, aside from the loss of human life. That's why these events hit people so profoundly.

"In that way, the grief goes beyond the event," she added. "It focuses on community; it focuses on our infrastructure; any kind of change we might want to see."

Williams, too, was struck by the location of the artwork in Lincoln, placed on a site that ensured exposure but not inherently political, as it might have been near the city's Hall of Justice or the Capitol, where Williams said the piece would be more likely to be removed.

She isn't sure the status of Tower Square — a city-owned space bolstered by the city-commissioned "Ascent" tower — plays any role in the memorial's message. The foot traffic in the area matters more, Williams said.

"It's very much for the people," she said.

The artwork's audience is clear. But its creators, unlike their work, remain unseen.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley

