Theresa Greenfield stops in Quad-Cities Sunday as Election Day nears

“But we’re still here, and progressing as a small business.”

One of the issues LaTisha Howlett asked Greenfield about was affordable housing, as residents could have more disposable income if housing was more affordable.

Greenfield proposed having a dedicated U.S. Department of Agriculture Undersecretary of Agriculture for Rural Development, a position which could streamline investments in rural communities.

She stressed she would work with Republicans if elected and that “Washington needs to work more like a small town.”

“I think we’re in the most consequential time, certainly of my life, and COVID has disrupted everything,” Greenfield said.

"We’ve been criss-crossing the state, we’ve done over 350 events so far and we’re stopping in and talking to people and non-profits to understand what’s happening and it’s clear – we need a phase four stimulus package.

“I’ve been asking for one for months and months and Senator Ernst has failed our state by not working across the aisle with anyone to get this job done. We’ve got to get help, not only to our state, but to folks all across the country,” Greenfield said Sunday.