'This type of behavior is a deep sickness': Rock Island family finds their missing cat butchered

The grisly slaying of a family pet in Rock Island has a family concerned for the safety of their neighbors and their neighbors' pets.
Milo was a 7-year-old tuxedo cat who wandered into his family's life on Christmas Eve of 2016. On Wednesday, April 27, he was found in a neighbor's yard. He had been gutted, skinned with a knife and his pelt removed.
Rock Island police are investigating.
As often is the case with stray cats, Milo was insistent on being permitted outdoors, so Steve Havercamp's family built a cat door in their home off 30th Street in the area commonly known as Hilltop.
Milo came and went without incident until last week.
The family became concerned when he did not return as he normally would in the evening. He was neutered, chipped and wore two tracking devices. Late that evening, one of the trackers pinged, indicating Milo was nearby, but Havercamp could not find him in the dark.
First thing the next morning, Milo's mutilated remains were found about 50 yards from his house. The scene horrified Havercamp and the animal control officer who responded. The officer was so concerned by the brutality of the attack, he contacted police.
Rock Island Police Chief Richard Landi confirmed Tuesday that an investigation is underway.
In such cases of extreme animal cruelty, concerns arise that the attacks are precursors to psychopathic behavior. In Milo's killing, Landi said, it is too soon to say.
But Havercamp said he has no doubt, given the condition of Milo's remains and a couple of other unusual details.
For instance, Milo on a previous occasion came home without one of his tracking devices. But that same tracker was left with the body. Also, the cat's kidneys appeared to be removed with considerable care. While other internal parts were missing, the kidneys were left next to the body.
"Animal control was mortified, very concerned about who would do this," Havercamp said. "We all can agree this is a sick individual who needs to be caught, so he can't do it again. I'm convinced there's one sick individual in a three-block range of us who did this."
The family is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Milo's killer. King's Harvest Pet Rescue also launched a Gofundme campaign (Justice for Milo) to bolster the reward. In the event the offender is independently identified by police or is not apprehended, the reward money will be donated to King's Harvest, which is a no-kill pet rescue in Davenport (kingsharvestpetrescue.org).
The absence of blood and fur in the area of Milo's home on College Hill Circle suggest he was killed and skinned elsewhere before his remains were returned, Havercamp said.
"This type of behavior is a deep sickness," he said. "You never want to be that one case, which Milo, unfortunately, was. We want him to be the last."
These products all contain substances called methylxanthines, which are found in cacao seeds, the fruit of the plant used to make coffee and in the nuts of an extract used in some sodas. When ingested by pets, methylxanthines can cause vomiting and diarrhea, panting, excessive thirst and urination, hyperactivity, abnormal heart rhythm, tremors, seizures and even death. Note that darker chocolate is more dangerous than milk chocolate. White chocolate has the lowest level of methylxanthines, while baking chocolate contains the highest.
Alcoholic beverages and food products containing alcohol can cause vomiting, diarrhea, decreased coordination, central nervous system depression, difficulty breathing, tremors, abnormal blood acidity, coma and even death.
The leaves, fruit, seeds and bark of avocados contain Persin, which can cause vomiting and diarrhea in dogs. Birds and rodents are especially sensitive to avocado poisoning, and can develop congestion, difficulty breathing and fluid accumulation around the heart. Some ingestions may even be fatal.
Macadamia nuts are commonly used in many cookies and candies. However, they can cause problems for your canine companion. These nuts have caused weakness, depression, vomiting, tremors and hyperthermia in dogs. Signs usually appear within 12 hours of ingestion and last approximately 12 to 48 hours.
Yeast dough can rise and cause gas to accumulate in your pet’s digestive system. This can be painful and can cause the stomach or intestines to rupture. Because the risk diminishes after the dough is cooked and the yeast has fully risen, pets can have small bits of bread as treats. However, these treats should not constitute more than 5 percent to 10 percent of your pet’s daily caloric intake.
Raw meat and raw eggs can contain bacteria such as Salmonella and E. coli that can be harmful to pets. In addition, raw eggs contain an enzyme called avidin that decreases the absorption of biotin (a B vitamin), which can lead to skin and coat problems. Feeding your pet raw bones may seem like a natural and healthy option that might occur if your pet lived in the wild. However, this can be very dangerous for a domestic pet, who might choke on bones, or sustain a grave injury should the bone splinter and become lodged in or puncture your pet’s digestive tract.
Xylitol is used as a sweetener in many products, including gum, candy, baked goods and toothpaste. It can cause insulin release in most species, which can lead to liver failure. The increase in insulin leads to hypoglycemia (lowered sugar levels). Initial signs of toxicosis include vomiting, lethargy and loss of coordination. Signs can progress to recumbancy and seizures. Elevated liver enzymes and liver failure can be seen within a few days.
These vegetables and herbs can cause gastrointestinal irritation and could lead to red blood cell damage. Although cats are more susceptible, dogs are also at risk if a large enough amount is consumed. Toxicity is normally diagnosed through history, clinical signs and microscopic confirmation of Heinz bodies. An occasional low dose, such as what might be found in pet foods or treats, likely will not cause a problem, but the ASPCA recommends that you do NOT give your pets large quantities of these foods.
Large amounts of salt can produce excessive thirst and urination, or even sodium ion poisoning in pets. Signs that your pet may have eaten too many salty foods include vomiting, diarrhea, depression, tremors, elevated body temperature, seizures and even death. In other words, keep those salty chips to yourself!
Chocolate, macadamia nuts, avocados … these foods may sound delicious to you, but they’re actually quite dangerous for our animal companions. The nutrition experts at the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals have put together a handy list of the top toxic people foods to avoid feeding your pet. As always, if you suspect your pet has eaten any of the following foods, please note the amount ingested and contact your veterinarian or the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center at (888) 426-4435.
