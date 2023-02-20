Nebraska beat Maryland 70-66 in overtime Sunday night. Three reasons why the Huskers pulled out the win:

Hoiberg steals it

OK, so it’s not quite John Havlicek in the NBA playoffs, but Nebraska guard Sam Hoiberg overtime steal and layup was the punctuation mark on an incredible effort. Hoiberg stayed in front of a poorly-thrown inbounds pass, left Maryland point guard Jahmir Young in the dust, and made a layup to give NU a 67-64 lead. On an ensuing possession, the flustered Terrapins gave up a jump ball — arrow to Nebraska — that Hoiberg turned into two free throws. Maryland couldn’t — and didn’t — overcome that.

Blaise Keita’s lunchpail helped the Huskers draw even on the boards

Nebraska got pounded early by a tough, athletic Maryland team, which had eight early offensive rebounds. When coach Fred Hoiberg inserted Keita, the tide started to turn. Keita didn’t score, but he grabbed eight boards, and kept several other balls alive that landed in the hands of Nebraska teammates. Maryland doubled up NU on the boards early, but, by game’s end, the Huskers lost by just one.

Derrick Walker’s best offensive game when it mattered most

Walker scored 23 points on 7-of-12 shooting, but he made 9-of-11 free throws, too. NU doesn’t win if Walker doesn’t have one of his better nights from the free throw line, and if he’s not able to produce that driving layup with 30 seconds left in overtime, Nebraska has another close-but-not-quite loss. It’s hard to say whether Walker will get the notoriety he deserves from the Big Ten, for he plays in a league full of good posts. But he had one the best games of his career.