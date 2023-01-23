TikTok shares a laugh with Lincoln nail salon

A TikTok video from a Lincoln nail salon has gone viral, garnering more than 16 million views on the social media platform.

The video, filmed in The Nail Nest, was posted Monday under the username @nailnestnebraska. In the video, which is just 24 seconds long, a man wearing a St. Louis Rams jacket is seen receiving a pedicure. Instead of relaxing into the chair, the man is seen laughing uncontrollably as an employee attempts to give him a pedicure.

The video will be featured on the "Today" show on NBC on Sunday.

Tim Duey, co-owner of The Nail Nest, says the video created a slight uptick in business, despite January being slow.

Comments on the video include hundreds of laughing emojis and other salon customers relating to having ticklish feet. One user even compared the laughter to Elmo's from Sesame Street.

"I'm excited it will drive some business," Duey said.

The patron in the video and his wife are regular customers, according to Duey. The Nail Nest reached out to the couple, and Duey says that they're basking in the moment.

"It's good that they're being positively affected by it. We never want to make our customers uncomfortable," Duey said.

As the video continues, other patrons in the salon are seen filming and laughing along with the man. He's able to regain his composure as the video ends, but not before the staff enjoys a few moments of laughter with the patrons.

