South Carolina Republican U.S. Sen. Tim Scott will join other 2024 Republican hopefuls at Iowa U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst's annual "Roast and Ride" fundraiser June 3 in Des Moines.

Ernst announced Scott as a special guest on social media Thursday.

Other Republicans who have said they’ll attend are former Vice President Mike Pence, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley and Ohio entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, all of them presidential hopefuls, and conservative talk radio host Larry Elder.

Scott is expected to officially enter the 2024 presidential race Monday, with a “major announcement” in North Charleston, S.C.

After that, he’ll head to Sioux City on Wednesday, May 24, and on to New Hampshire the next day, according to his presidential exploratory committee. Details of the visits are not yet available.

“Americans are ready for new leadership — leadership that will stand in defense of the conservative values that make our nation exceptional,” Scott said in a statement.

He was most recently in Iowa for his Faith in America town hall series and the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition event in Clive last month.

Scott headlined Ernst’s motorcycle ride, hog roast and rally in 2017. He also has appeared at several Iowa GOP events in recent years and helped raise money for Iowa Republicans, including U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson of Marion.

"I'm grateful to Joni for inviting me back to her annual Roast and Ride,“ Scott said in a statement. ”I know from my frequent visits to the Hawkeye State that Iowans are committed to defending the conservative values that make our nation exceptional."

Iowa is set to kick off the Republican presidential nominating process with its first-in-the-nation caucuses.

Every potential candidate in the 2024 GOP presidential primary has been invited to the June 3 event.

