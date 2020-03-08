Time isn’t on the side of a permanent time change in Iowa

“My constituents and the general public are all for it,” said Rep. Mike Sexton, a Rockwell City Republican in charge of House File 2059 that seeks to make daylight saving time permanent, “and I think they’ll really be for it once we spring ahead.

“That’s the one that really wipes everybody out. That’s when everybody is tired and crabby. I think once that happens, people will probably be spurred on a little bit,” he said.

The biggest detractors to any effort for Iowa to go it alone and become a year-round daylight saving time island in a Midwest region surrounded by the time-switching status quo were representatives of the broadcast industry who worry the change would play havoc with their programming schedules.

“It’s going to affect viewership, listenership. It will affect our advertisers.” Brad Epperly, a lobbyist representing the Iowa Broadcasters Association, recently told a House subcommittee.

Sexton noted that some states, like Nebraska, manage with the Mountain Time Zone cutting through their interiors. But House members agreed to revise their bill to say Iowa would change as a region with other states in hopes of sending a message to the federal government to act uniformly rather than create a patchwork of state time standards.

