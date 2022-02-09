‘Time to move on,’ Iowa governor says

Though the number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to drop statewide, the number of long-term care facilities reporting coronavirus outbreaks remains in the triple digits this week.

The latest virus numbers released Wednesday come as Gov. Kim Reynolds prepares to end the public health disaster proclamation she first put into effect in March 2020.

“We need to move on,” Reynolds told reporters at the Iowa State Capitol on Wednesday. “I think Iowans know what they need to do. They’ve demonstrated that, so it’s time to move on and treat this like we do other viruses.”

The shift, she said this past week, moves the state from an emergency pandemic response to managing the coronavirus “as part of normal daily business.”

The emergency proclamation, signed by the Republican governor on March 17, 2020, shifted state resources and staff to respond to the public health emergency and provide support to local health entities on the front lines of the pandemic.

The proclamation will expire at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.

State officials will continue to encourage Iowans to stay home when sick, Reynolds said, but added the state saw “a significant decline” in coronavirus-related hospitalizations in recent weeks.

The governor said state officials are seeing an increase in patients admitted to hospitals for reasons besides COVID-19.

“At the height of our hospitalizations in November 2020, for 75 percent of hospitalizations, the primary reason was COVID-19,” she said. “Today, the number of hospitalizations primarily because of COVID-19 are under 50 percent.”

She said the state public health department will continue to monitor COVID-19 but will treat the coronavirus like it does with other viruses, such as influenza. With this shift, the state is pulling the plug on two state-managed pandemic websites: the vaccine finder tool vaccinate.iowa.gov and the COVID-19 data hub coronavirus.iowa.gov.

Statistics used to measure the pandemic’s impact — including new cases, positivity rates and deaths — still will be available on an Iowa Department of Public Health website, according to Interim Director Kelly Garcia.

The state will no longer report COVID-19 hospitalizations and the number of long-term care facilities with outbreaks. That data will be available from federal officials, Garcia said last week.

Should Iowa see another uptick in virus activity, Reynolds said the state will evaluate and decide on mitigation steps at that point.

LONG-TERM CARE

This week, 114 long-term care facilities were reporting coronavirus outbreaks — three or more cases among patients and staff — a slight increase from the 109 reported last week, according to weekly totals released Wednesday by the Iowa Department of Public Health.

It’s the highest number of facilities with outbreaks since Dec. 29, 2020.

This week’s total — roughly a quarter of Iowa’s 445 nursing homes — is also four times greater than the 25 facilities reporting outbreaks four weeks ago.

NEW CASES

Iowa reported 12,833 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, with a seven-day positivity rate of 13.3 percent.

That’s down more than 40 percent from last week’s total of 22,730 new cases. The positivity rate last week was 18.5 percent.

In total, 735,422 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Iowa since the virus arrived in Iowa in March 2020.

But even as new cases continue to fall statewide, all 99 counties in Iowa remain at the maximum rate of community transmission of the virus, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The number of patients hospitalized this past week with COVID-19 dropped to 617, compared to the 794 reported last week. The number of patients in intensive care totaled 96, down from 109 the week before. And the number of patients on ventilators dropped to 42, compared to 51 the previous week.

Of those hospitalized this past week, 55.2 percent were not fully vaccinated, compared to 54.1 percent last week. Of those in intensive care, 65.6 percent were not fully vaccinated.

Six weeks ago, the percentage of patients hospitalized who were not fully vaccinated was 80.6 percent.

DEATHS

An additional 172 deaths as a result of COVID-19 were reported in the past week, an increase from the 156 reported by the state public health department last week.

The statewide coronavirus death toll since March 2020 now stands at 8,829.

VACCINATIONS

Another 6,930 Iowans became fully vaccinated in the past week, for a total of 1,810,465 Iowans. That’s 57.38 percent of the state’s total population and 61.18 percent of those aged 5 and older.

An additional 13,063 residents received a booster dose, bringing the total number of boosted individuals to 969,524.