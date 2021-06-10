Memo Fachino, left, and Lance Mier stand in front of their front yard in Wind Point in October 2019, where they have an elaborate Halloween di…
Since moving in, Fachino and Meir have often flown a pride flag on their front porch.
“We’ve always displayed our pride flag. But over the past year or two, political support has been more present everywhere, not only in our community,” Fachino said. “And that’s led to some discussions between other neighbors displaying opinion flags.”
For the past year, the Wind Meadows Corporations’ guides and regulations have been under review, with board members going through a list of updates and changes needing to be approved.
Fachino mentioned homeowners in the past have butted heads over political disagreements for having “opinion” flags like “Black Lives Matter” or “Thin Blue Line” flags displayed on their property. Due to these experiences, the HOA decided to restrict the presentation of having any flag displayed in the front of homes, with the exception of the U.S. flag.
Fachino mentioned that policies are subject to change at any time. However, board members struggle with creating language that draws the line between “appropriate” and “inappropriate” flag displays.
“(The board) were open to reviewing the policy if anyone could come up with wording that would make it possible,” said Fachino.
A prideful example
The update to the flag rule was enacted at the end of April. The next day, a neighbor reported Fachino and Meir’s pride flag for violating the rule.
Even with this on his mind, Fachino said: “I still knew that the rule wasn’t aimed at us or our pride flag, but a rule that would prevent any future altercations.”
Fachino and Mier were able to display their lights due to a loophole in the HOA’s new rules that said “removal of exterior lighting doesn’t require approval from the board.”
Since their creative project, Fachino says his neighborhood has been supportive of the situation and is appreciative to have the ability to showcase pride.
“We hope,” Fachino said, “that if any other person is struggling in other neighborhoods or families with acceptance, we want to show them there is acceptance beyond their immediate circle.”
