Torching a snowman, rescuing a raccoon and Cousin Eddie: The 2023 Hildreth Fire Department calendar

HILDRETH – The Hildreth Volunteer Fire Department put their own twist on the typical firefighter calendar for 2023.

The calendar does have the cliche photo of a shirtless firefighter washing a firetruck, but it’s all in good fun.

“Ours is completely funny. There are a couple nice serious photos and a group photo, but it’s more of a funny thing than a serious thing,” said Stephanie Harms, president of Grow Hildreth.

For the past three years, Grow Hildreth has created a calendar and uses the funds to benefit the community. In the past, they have featured landscapes from the area and people of Hildreth. The organization decided to feature the fire department, and sales from the calendar will go back to HVFD.

They proposed the idea to the fire department in February, and they immediately began working on the project.

“They were all very positive about it and helped pitch different poses and things we could do,” Harms said.

Harms took all the photos, and she wrapped up taking pictures in the fall in order to include all the seasons in the calendar. Some of the fun ideas that made it into the calendar include a firefighter saving a raccoon from a tree, another torching a snowman and a volunteer dressed as Cousin Eddie from “Christmas Vacation” in front of a fire truck.

The calendar has been a hit in the community. Since they began taking orders in November, they have already sold over 100 calendars.

“This year is definitely more popular, and they have sold out a lot faster than normal,” Harms said.

Orders can be made through Grow Hildreth’s Facebook message or calling Cornerstone Bank in Hildreth at 308-938-2155.

Harms is excited for the popularity of the calendar and how the proceeds will benefit the community.

“It’s just really fun. ... There was a little speculation about what it would turn out like, but when they saw the end product, it’s really awesome,” she said.