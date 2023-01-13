Tortoises find a home in Iowa

“Iowa is not normally a place you’d have tortoises,” Angela Wittrock said of the farm she and her husband, Dave, own about two miles east of Vail.

The farm they call “Chaotic Acres” is home to a wide variety of animals, including five donkeys, a miniature pony, a horse, two cows, two potbellied pigs, two free-range rabbits, 11 cats, two dogs, 10 quail, 20-plus chickens, six geese and one duck.

And 38 tortoises.

“A lot of my animals I accumulate because somebody else couldn’t take care of them anymore if they had a health problem or something like that,” Angela said.

She got two Russian tortoises off of a swap site in early 2016 from someone who couldn’t manage the necessary workload.

“They do take a little more work than what people realize,” Angela said.

The same individual offered her two sulcata tortoises.

The sulcata is the third-largest tortoise behind Aldabra and Galapagos tortoises, but “Gilligan” and “Bowser” were about the size of Angela’s hand at the time; sulcatas weigh 80 to 100 pounds as adults.

Gilligan had a habit of running away every June.

The tortoise ran away twice when the Wittrocks still lived near Arcadia.

“We lived south of Arcadia for 20-some years while the kids were growing up,” she said.

They have four adult children and two grandchildren.

Angela grew up in Vail.

She and Dave inherited the farm near Vail when her father died; that location has more acres with pasture and is better for their animals, so they moved there in 2019.

The first time Gilligan escaped it was because the Wittrock’s dog knocked open the gate; the tortoise was gone from June to October. Gilligan dug out of the fence and was gone for about a month the second time.

For the third escape, Gilligan took Bowser along.

“They tore the chain link away from the frame (of their pen) and got loose,” Angela said.

They were both full-size by then, which was June 2019.

Gilligan turned up about a half-mile away on a gravel road near Vail, but Bowser never came back.

“I don’t know if somebody picked Bowser up or what happened,” she said.

Gilligan may have had a reason to try to get out of the pen.

“I didn’t put it together until the third year that the past escapes were all in the same month,” Angela said.

Gilligan turned out to be female; the sex of tortoises is hard to determine until they are older.

“I don’t know if she was looking for a boyfriend or if it was just coincidence,” Angela said.

Bowser may also have been female.

Angela got two more sulcatas, “Benji” and “Ollie,” from the same person shortly after Bowser ran off.

Benji was already huge and Ollie was nearly as big.

“Now we’ve got a really nice permanent outdoor pen and I put in a cement pond for them,” Angela said.

Tortoises can handle temperatures down to about 40 degrees for short periods outside but they have to be taken inside when temperatures drop any lower.

“A lot of people in California or Arizona or those places have them because they can stay outside all the time,” she said.

Angela said turtles swim and prefer ponds and water, but tortoises prefer dry land.

“Until this year, we kept them in our fruit room in the basement; we filled it with dirt and let them walk around in there all winter,” she said. “Now we’ve redone our ‘red shed.’ Half of it is insulated. I have heat in there and keep it about 80 degrees.”

Benji is female and Ollie is male, though Angela didn’t know until she caught Ollie in the act.

Gilligan laid her first eggs in November 2020; they hatched in February 2021.

“It takes them 100 days to hatch,” Angela said. “I hatched 11 in a Styrofoam incubator.”

She sold seven of the tortoises from that clutch and she still has four.

Since then, Gilligan has laid eggs once and Benji twice.

Angela currently has 35 of their offspring at Chaotic Acres.

“COVID hit and I wasn’t going to ship anything, so I didn’t advertise them too much,” she said. “Now I’ve got all these tortoises, which I love taking care of, but eventually as they get bigger I’m going to have to sell them.”

She feeds them tubs of spring salad, miscellaneous greens and food pellets at a cost of $10 to $15 per day in the winter; in the warmer months they graze, eat weeds and the pellets.

She said sulcatas can live up to 100 years and can be destructive of yards and other property.

“They’re a big commitment,” she said. “I think sometimes people get them because they’re cute and small but when they get bigger they don’t know what to do with them. Here in Iowa you can’t just let them be outside.”

Angela puts on petting zoos during town celebrations and she takes Gilligan and smaller tortoises on visits to schools, daycares and nursing homes.

Though they aren’t cuddly animals, she still feels great affection for them.

“I’m just as attached to them as I am our dogs,” Angela said. “I like my chickens but I love my tortoises more. You can get attached to them just as much as any furry critter.”

Individuals interested in getting more information may follow along on the Chaotic Acres Vail Facebook page where she posts pictures and videos of the farm’s animals.

Angela also has a TikTok page — @grannygrangela — where she posts videos from the farm.

