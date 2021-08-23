Towns outside Lincoln, Omaha experience explosive growth

"We kind of knew that we were going to take a big jump just with all the development we've had over the past 10 years," said Cheney, a Bennet native who owns his own welding company.

He said he's noticed a number of young families with children moving to the community in the past few years, many of them from Lincoln.

Cheney said that's likely due to Bennet being home to the elementary school for the Palmyra school district, as well as some of the amenities the village has added, including a park and a disc golf course. But it's also due to its proximity to Lincoln.

"It's a small town, but we've got big-city access," he said. "I think that's appealing for people."

The state's three largest counties, Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy, accounted for all of Nebraska's growth and then some over the past 10 years. The three counties combined to add more than 136,000 people, while the other 90 counties collectively lost about 1,000 people.

While Omaha, Lincoln and Bellevue led in raw numbers of people added, cities and towns around them saw the biggest percentage growth. Nine of the top 10 fastest-growing communities in the state and 12 of the top 15 are in either the Lincoln or Omaha metropolitan areas.