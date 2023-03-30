Beef worth $275,000 was stolen from the JBS plant in Grand Island March 20 by a man who was posing as an employee of a subcontractor.
The meat was supposed to be delivered to Salem, Virginia, but never arrived.
The driver who picked up the beef was allegedly "supposed to be picking it up, done through a subcontracted logistics service who then hired a driver. Early implications are that the driver used fictitious identification information and then absconded with the load," said Grand Island Police Department Capt. Jim Duering.
The JBS plant in Grand Island recently had $275,000 of beef stolen by a man who was posing as an employee of a subcontractor.
CHRIS MACHIAN, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD FILE PHOTO
The theft was reported to Grand Island police on Tuesday.
The subcontracted company is a legitimate business, and it thought it was using a legitimate driver, Duering said.
The truck and trailer have since stopped transmitting their GPS location.
In an effort to solve the crime, Grand Island police are working with JBS and the subcontracting company.
Most valuable crops grown in Nebraska
Most valuable crops grown in Nebraska
There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, about 98% of which are operated by families, individuals, family partnerships, or family corporations,
according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. About 87% of all agricultural products in America are produced on family ranches or farms. A single farm feeds an average of 166 people per year, both in the U.S. and abroad. Even so, farming is a mere sliver of the U.S. economy, representing just 1% of America’s GDP—farm and ranch families make up less than 2% of America’s population.
More African Americans are operating farms now than ever before, likewise for Hispanic and Latino farm operators. One in four farmers are beginning farmers, a term that represents those with fewer than 10 years in agriculture work—their average age is 46. About 11% of U.S. farmers served or are serving in the military.
The U.S. imports $129 billion worth of agricultural products a year, but the country maintains a positive trade balance by exporting $137 billion worth.
Stacker compiled a list of the most valuable crops grown in Nebraska using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture state agriculture overview. Crops are ranked by total annual value of production as of Feb. 2, 2022.
Keep reading to see which crops grown in Nebraska are the most valuable.
You may also like: Where people in Nebraska are moving to most
nnattalli // Shutterstock
#9. Oats
- 2020 production: $5.1 million
- Top states:
--- #1. South Dakota ($27.5 million)
--- #2. Minnesota ($26.4 million)
--- #3. Wisconsin ($20.6 million)
--- #4. North Dakota ($20.1 million)
--- #5. Iowa ($17.9 million)
Mironmax Studio // Shutterstock
#8. Sunflower
- 2020 production: $10.7 million
- Top states:
--- #1. North Dakota ($263.7 million)
--- #2. South Dakota ($220.2 million)
--- #3. Minnesota ($29.5 million)
--- #4. Kansas ($21.5 million)
--- #5. Texas ($18.3 million)
EsfilPla // Shutterstock
#7. Millet
- 2020 production: $26.6 million
- Top states:
--- #1. Colorado ($48.1 million)
--- #2. Nebraska ($26.6 million)
--- #3. South Dakota ($16.4 million)
PENG TIANLI // Shutterstock
#6. Sorghum
- 2020 production: $61.5 million
- Top states:
--- #1. Kansas ($1.1 billion)
--- #2. Texas ($391.6 million)
--- #3. Nebraska ($61.5 million)
--- #4. Oklahoma ($51.0 million)
--- #5. South Dakota ($48.0 million)
Sayanjo65 // Shutterstock
#5. Potatoes
- 2020 production: $103.2 million
- Top states:
--- #1. Idaho ($981.2 million)
--- #2. Washington ($753.4 million)
--- #3. Wisconsin ($351.0 million)
--- #4. North Dakota ($278.5 million)
--- #5. Colorado ($241.8 million)
You may also like: Highest rated beer in Nebraska
fasthorses // Shutterstock
#4. Wheat
- 2020 production: $156.5 million
- Top states:
--- #1. North Dakota ($1.6 billion)
--- #2. Kansas ($1.3 billion)
--- #3. Montana ($1.2 billion)
--- #4. Washington ($942.4 million)
--- #5. Idaho ($582.4 million)
Canva
#3. Hay & haylage
- 2020 production: $621.4 million
- Top states:
--- #1. Texas ($1.5 billion)
--- #2. Wisconsin ($1.1 billion)
--- #3. California ($1.0 billion)
--- #4. Idaho ($930.9 million)
--- #5. Pennsylvania ($881.5 million)
Laurens Hoddenbagh // Shutterstock
#2. Soybeans
- 2020 production: $3.2 billion
- Top states:
--- #1. Illinois ($7.0 billion)
--- #2. Iowa ($5.5 billion)
--- #3. Minnesota ($4.0 billion)
--- #4. Indiana ($3.8 billion)
--- #5. Missouri ($3.3 billion)
nnattalli // Shutterstock
#1. Corn
- 2020 production: $7.6 billion
- Top states:
--- #1. Iowa ($9.9 billion)
--- #2. Illinois ($9.3 billion)
--- #3. Nebraska ($7.6 billion)
--- #4. Minnesota ($6.1 billion)
--- #5. Indiana ($4.4 billion)
Claudia Harms-Warlies // Shutterstock
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!