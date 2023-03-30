Beef worth $275,000 was stolen from the JBS plant in Grand Island March 20 by a man who was posing as an employee of a subcontractor.

The meat was supposed to be delivered to Salem, Virginia, but never arrived.

The driver who picked up the beef was allegedly "supposed to be picking it up, done through a subcontracted logistics service who then hired a driver. Early implications are that the driver used fictitious identification information and then absconded with the load," said Grand Island Police Department Capt. Jim Duering.

The theft was reported to Grand Island police on Tuesday.

The subcontracted company is a legitimate business, and it thought it was using a legitimate driver, Duering said.

The truck and trailer have since stopped transmitting their GPS location.

In an effort to solve the crime, Grand Island police are working with JBS and the subcontracting company.

