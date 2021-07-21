Trans woman severely injured in attack outside Casper apartment complex

Later, after coming home from work, Bumgardner-Shipley said she took her dog out again around 11:30 and saw the man again, this time with another man and the two dogs. The man reportedly began yelling at her and using the racial slur again.

“He told me that me and my piece of s--- dog deserved to die,” Bumgardner-Shipley said. “All this awful, awful stuff. So I leaned down and tried to put the leash on my dog so that we could leave.”

Bumgardner-Shipley said the next part is a little hard to recall, but she remembers the back of her head being hit then being kicked in the side of her head. Her skull bounced off of a fence post, and the men took their dogs and left her lying in her own blood, looking for her glasses and trying to get home. She said one eye was so badly crusted with blood it was hours before she could open it again.

“I came out as a trans person a little over four years ago,” Bumgardner-Shipley said. “About that time I was made aware of a saying — This is Wyoming, we don’t take offense to gays, we take gays to fences.”

She’s strongly considering moving out of her apartment complex, she said, and wants to have a house with a yard where she can put cameras up.