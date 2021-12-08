Transgender child outed on Mason City Mohawk Save the Name Facebook page

A transgender indigenous Mason City Schools student who has been involved in the Mohawk nickname debate was outed on Monday on a local group's Facebook page.

The group's Facebook, Mason City Mohawks Save the Name, was formed to encourage the district's board of education to reconsider its decision last month to eliminate the use of "Mohawk" as its nickname and on its apparel.

Though the creator of the page, Tom Stalker, has repeatedly asked those in the public group to maintain civility and decorum, several questionable comments have made their way past moderators.

On a post discussing those who spoke at a recent school board meeting, the student's comments were brought up, with one commenter saying, "... and the 'little boy' who spoke at the board meeting, I have been told is a little girl."

"What difference would that make," asked another commenter.

"Yeah, right ... just because these days they can use the same restrooms doesn't make it right. Good Lordy," commented someone else.

"Child abuse," the original commenter wrote.

Stalker did not return a message for comment on Tuesday.

Screen shots of the post have since been circulated on the social media platform, leading to the child's parent withdrawing him from school on Tuesday for his own safety.

"[The student] and I are clearly entitled to address the school board," the student's mother told the Globe Gazette. "And when he did, he was terrified because he knew 'bad people' were in the room, but he did it anyway because he wanted to.

"I am 100 percent proud of my kid," she said. "But how can any parent speak up if this is what happens?"

The student's mother said she contacted the school district about the post and is attending a safety-plan meeting with her son's school principal this week. Sue Deike, communications director for the district, verified that a parent had contacted the district with concerns.

"The district takes very seriously the safety of all of our students in all of our schools, and due to the safety of our students, the district staff may not confirm/verify when a safety meeting may or may not have been scheduled for any student or family," Deike wrote in an email to the Globe.

The incident is similar to another that played out on the national stage. The child of a school board member that was running for re-election in Hastings, Minnesota, was outed on a social media platform and faced repeated verbal abuse, forcing the family to sell its home and move, according to a story first covered by CNN.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0