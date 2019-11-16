Transportation funding boost helping rural schools

“Those are things that districts weren’t spending money on,” said Margaret Buckton, a lobbyist for the advocacy organization Rural School Advocates of Iowa.

According to the data for the most recent fiscal year, Olin spends the most per pupil in the state on transportation: nearly $1,200. The state average is $381 and the lowest is West Burlington at $19.

Three more districts spend more than $900 per pupil on transportation: Corning, Adair-Casey and Delwood. Those four highest-spending districts received an average of $167,000 in state transportation equity funding during the fiscal year, according to the data.

Those extra dollars have helped ease stress on other parts of the rural districts’ budgets, Doser said. The College Community district offers transportation to all of its 5,800 students, and about 4,200 students ride the bus regularly.

“It does free up more in the general fund,” he said. “It’s less tension.”

Advocates said they hope legislators take one more step on the transportation equity funding during the 2020 session and add an additional funding bump that would help get all districts to the state average. They estimated it would take an additional $7 to $10 million.