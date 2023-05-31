Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

John Pestal was just a week shy of his 20th birthday when he joined a crowd of 3,000 to see President Harry Truman dedicate World War II Memorial Park for the city of Omaha.

Truman stood before the distinctive colonnade bearing the names of 900 Douglas County boys who had died in the war. He spoke a few words and laid a memorial wreath near the foot of the flagpole.

On Sunday, Truman’s grandson, Clifton Truman Daniel, a writer and public relations executive, will take part in a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of the park’s dedication on June 5, 1948.

Pestal, now 94, plans to be there, too. The longtime Dundee barber and Korean War veteran has lived most of his life within a few blocks of Memorial Park.

“Truman was up at the monument,” Pestal recalled. “I don’t walk too good, but I’m going to try to be there with the others to see his grandson.”

If he does, he might be the only person to attend both ceremonies.

Memorial Park now commemorates those who died in the Korean and Vietnam Wars, in addition to those who fell in World War II.

Besides honoring the county’s war dead, the park also has become an indispensable Omaha gathering place — the site of picnics, winter sledding, concerts, weddings and ballgames.

“This is such an important chunk of property, as a civic space,” said Nick Manhart, historian and archivist for the Omaha Parks Foundation, which is sponsoring Sunday’s commemoration. “It was a monumental effort, literally.”

The event will begin at 1 p.m. The list of notable speakers includes Sen. Deb Fischer, Gov. Jim Pillen, Mayor Jean Stothert, University of Nebraska President and retired Vice Adm. Ted Carter Jr., and Air Force Gen. Anthony Cotton, chief of U.S. Strategic Command.

Just as Truman laid a wreath near the flagpole, so will some families of Omaha’s fallen:

Sherry Williams, sister of Vietnam War Medal of Honor recipient Pfc. James Fous

Jose Puentes, brother of missing Vietnam War Army Staff Sgt. Manuel Puentes

Wendy Adelson, mother of Marine Cpl. Daegan Page, who died in the 2021 Kabul airport suicide bombing

Chester French, nephew of the unsung Black World War II sailor Petty Officer 1st Class Charles Jackson French, whose heroism in rescuing wounded shipmates was barely acknowledged by the Navy for nearly 80 years.

Entertainers from Offutt Air Force Base’s Heartland of America band will perform, as will jumpers from the Lincoln Parachute Skydiving Club. Classic military vehicles and military tribute trucks will be on display. Native American veterans will play drums.

And the centerpiece is the a 26-foot-tall bronze “Embracing Peace,” a sculpture depicting a famous V-J Day image of a sailor bending a woman in a nurse’s uniform over in a deep kiss. The sculpture will be here for six months.

“Embracing Peace” is meant to be an attention-grabber, tying the park back to its World War II origins. It’s built on a brand-new event plaza built for future concerts and art shows.

“The Parks Department is doing what it can to make this park shine,” said Tiffany Regan, the Parks Foundation’s executive director. “We’re trying to bring people here. Even many in the area don’t know the history of the park.”

Manhart immersed himself in archives at the Durham Museum to learn the park’s origin story. He found that it started with Lulu Broad, who owned the Gypsy Tea Shop downtown.

Many war widows, troubled by their loss, visited Broad to have their fortunes read in tea leaves. She was so moved by their suffering, she wrote to Henry Doorly, publisher of The World-Herald, in January 1944 with an idea.

“She said, ‘We need a memorial for these poor souls who died in the war,’” Manhart said. “She had to go to the bigwigs to get it done.”

Doorly liked the idea and recruited Robert H. Storz, an executive with the family-owned Storz Brewery, to lead the effort.

Neither Doorly nor Storz wanted to repeat the failure of an earlier group to raise sufficient funds to build a World War I veterans memorial at Elmwood Park.

“Robert had a living memory of that kind of fiasco,” Manhart said. “He took it on his shoulders to create a proper organizational infrastructure, and a fundraising apparatus.”

Storz’s steering committee included more than 80 trustees from across Omaha, and he pitched the park as a “living memorial.” He asked the whole community to pitch in and raise the $262,450 cost of the land and the memorial, equal to about $4.4 million today.

In one letter dated Feb. 15, 1945 — before the war was over — Storz invited businesses to contribute $5 for every employee who had served in the war, and $100 for every employee “who has made the Supreme Sacrifice.”

In a radio address the same month, he said the park would be a “sacred spot, not marred by commercial activities or any other distraction to disturb its tranquil peace.”

His strategy worked. Storz raised the money in time for land clearing to begin in October 1945 — less than two months after the Japanese surrendered to end the war.

Omahans watched the earth-moving, tree-planting and monument-building go on for more than 2½ years until the day of the dedication finally arrived. Pestal had seen the work up-close.

“I remember when they had the bulldozers that were shaping that part of the park,” he said. “They had to push a lot of dirt up there to make that (hill).”

It was quite a coup to get the president of the United States to visit Omaha. 1948 was an election year, and Truman had just begun the first of the railroad “whistle stop” tours that became a trademark of his campaign.

The Omaha visit was meant to be nonpolitical — sort of. His main purpose was to attend a reunion of the 35th Division, the unit Truman served with during World War I. He would also lay a wreath on the tomb of Father Edward Flanagan, founder and director of Boys Town, who had died just three weeks earlier while visiting Germany on Truman’s behalf to learn about the plight of European war orphans. That night, he gave a radio speech at Ak-Sar-Ben Coliseum.

At Truman’s side during his visit was Omaha insurance executive Ed McKim, a close friend from their Army days who had worked for Truman briefly as a White House aide in the first months of his presidency.

In the morning Truman marched downtown with his Army buddies from Battery D of the 129th Field Artillery, smiling and waving his hat to a cheering crowd estimated at 160,000.

After lunch he motored out Dodge Street with McKim to the World War II Memorial Park dedication. Gold Star family members made up much of the crowd.

“It was a solemn President Truman who stepped to the speaker’s stand,” reported The World-Herald’s Ralph Smith. “Gone was the jaunty, smiling mood of the Harry Truman who had marched festively in the morning parade.”

One of those Gold Star family members was McKim. His son, Marine Lt. Eddie McKim Jr., had been killed four years earlier in the Battle of Guam. The 22-year-old had left behind a wife and infant son. His name was on one of the plaques behind where Truman and McKim stood.

In his short remarks, Truman noted that a tree had been planted in Eddie McKim’s honor at the park.

“Eddie was a fine boy. I knew him from birth until the day he sailed away,” he said.

Truman praised the men and women, boys and girls, who had helped to win the war. He urged everyone to work for world peace, and for the success of the brand-new United Nations.

Then he conjured up the spirit of President Abraham Lincoln and his Gettysburg Address, delivered at the dedication of another monument to the war dead 86 years earlier.

“If we make this peace what these young men who died believed it would be, they will not have died in vain,” Truman said. “And with this memorial ever before you, you in Douglas County can always look forward to the accomplishment of that ideal.

“And I am sure you will.”

