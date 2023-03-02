The top two leading contenders in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination are headed to Iowa.

Former President Donald Trump will stop in Davenport March 13, a first foray to the leadoff caucus state since announcing his 2024 White House campaign.

Trump will deliver remarks on his “America First” education policy at the Adler Theater.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is flirting with an expected 2024 White House bid, will make his Iowa debut with a pair of events March 10.

DeSantis will be joined by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who will host a discussion with him in both Des Moines and Davenport, an aide familiar with event details confirmed.

The Des Moines Register first reported Thursday on DeSantis’ planned events in the early GOP nominating state.

Reynolds, a Republican, will host a pair of interview-style conversations at each event, the official confirmed. Further details about the events were not yet available.

DeSantis and Reynolds held a similar panel discussion last weekend at a retreat DeSantis hosted for top donors in Palm Beach, Fla., according to Politico.

Both governors have seen their national profiles rise as they fought against shutdowns and mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic and leaned into controversial culture war issues, such as a "parents rights" agenda focusing on what's taught in public schools and restricting school curriculum, policies and library materials related to gender identity, sexual orientation and race.

Reynolds has said she intends to remain neutral and not endorse during the caucus cycle, but will welcome and offer her guidance to any Republican candidate who comes through the state.

She has already appeared with Nikki Haley, Trump’s former U.N. Ambassador and former governor of South Carolina, and South Carolina U.S. Sen. Tim Scott.

Haley announced her candidacy last month, and Scott stopped in Des Moines last week as part of a listening tour as he formulates a possible campaign launch later this year.

Haley is scheduled to return to Iowa to host two town halls March 8 and 9 in Council Bluffs and Nevada and participate in a foreign policy event with Iowa Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst in Clive on March 10.

Trump has been notably absent in Iowa since announcing his 2024 White House campaign in November, where other potential rivals, including former Vice President Mike Pence, have visited in recent weeks.

According to a Real Clear Politics rolling average of national polls tracking voter preferences in the Republican primary race, Trump leads the field with 45 percent support. DeSantis gets about 29 percent, Pence is at about 7 percent and Haley follows at 5 percent.