Trump endorses Herbster for Nebraska governor; Ricketts disagrees

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Falls City businessman Charles Herbster as the Republican nominee for Nebraska governor, a move that drew a strong negative reaction from current Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Trump wrote in his endorsement Tuesday evening that Herbster "will do a fantastic job. A proud native of Nebraska, Charles is an extraordinarily successful businessman who will fight for our Farmers and Ranchers, support our Military and Vets, and protect and defend your under siege Second Amendment rights."

While Ricketts, who is being term-limited out of office, has not announced an endorsement, he has shared the stage with Pillen at events to denounce President Joe Biden's 30-by-30 conservation proposal.

"I have been a champion of President Trump’s conservative leadership and his America First agenda," Ricketts said in a statement. "While I agree with President Trump on many things, I strongly disagree that Charles Herbster is qualified to be our next governor."

Ricketts objected to Herbster's "choice to headquarter his business in Missouri (and) his support of tax policy that would tax medical services, prescriptions, food, as well as more than doubling our sales tax.

"Nebraska deserves better," Ricketts said.

Trump also took a shot at U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, who was one of the seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 siege at the U.S. Capitol. Despite their differences, Sasse voted with the former president about 85% of the time, according to the political tracking site FiveThirtyEight.

"With a Looney Tune Senator like Little Ben Sasse representing the wonderful people of Nebraska, it is particularly important that a great Governor (Pete Ricketts has been terrific!) be elected to help fortify the State," the statement said.

Sasse couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Herbster has staked out a position as a staunch Trump ally. He was an agricultural adviser to the former president's 2020 campaign.

Herbster met with Trump's sons and other political advisers at Trump's private residence the day before the Jan. 6 riot and attended Trump's speech the day of Jan. 6. He has said he left the area before the riot and then flew to Florida with Trump's family.

Herbster tweeted Tuesday evening that he'd gotten a call from Trump telling him about the endorsement.

"He's given me his complete and total endorsement!" Herbster tweeted, echoing a statement in Trump's endorsement.

According to Hunter Arterburn, a radio broadcaster and station manager at Flood Communications, Herbster was in Sidney on Tuesday evening for a meet-and-greet when he got a phone call from Trump.

"As he was walking into Beans & Steams Coffee House, he was on the phone with former President Donald Trump," Arterburn tweeted, adding, "Herbster says Trump sends warm wishes to Sidney."

"Charles W. Herbster has my Complete and Total Endorsement!" Trump said in his emailed endorsement, which also included a button to donate to Trump's Save America campaign.

Trump has proved immensely popular in Nebraska.

In the 2020 Republican presidential primary, he won 91% of the vote, with former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld picking up the remainder, according to the Nebraska Secretary of State's Office.

In the general election, Trump won all but two of Nebraska's counties. Biden won Lancaster and Douglas Counties. In terms of total votes, Trump finished 19 percentage points ahead of Joe Biden.

A Pillen campaign representative could not be reached for comment Tuesday evening.

Tori Mahoney, campaign manager for Lindstrom, provided this statement after the endorsement was announced.

"Senator Lindstrom is proud to stand on his pro-America, pro-family, & pro-freedom record. We look forward to continuing our conversations with the people of Nebraska on the issues they care about most, sharing our conservative record and allowing voters to make their choice for Governor in 196 days.”

