Tuesday turf battles outside Lincoln Planned Parenthood pit demonstrators on both sides of abortion issue

Outside the Planned Parenthood clinic near 48th Street and Old Cheney Road, a crowd gathers.

Some are kneeling, praying the rosary. Others are dressed in rainbow colors and hold signs that read “Honk 4 Choice.” People dressed in blue vests hand out pamphlets. Clinic escorts shake tambourines and blare music.

While the grassy space outside the clinic has been home to prayer gatherings and protests in the past, Andi Curry Grubb, executive director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Nebraska, said the Lincoln clinic has seen an uptick in peripheral activity since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

“Lincoln is a health center that has always seen quite a bit of protest activity,” she said. “We have seen a bit of an increase. … There's more people, and they're a little bit more amplified.”

For years, abortion opponents from Lincoln Right to Life and various Catholic churches have been gathering outside the Planned Parenthood clinic to pray. Tuesday morning, more than 40 people recited a prayer to end abortion and sang “God Bless America.” Afterward, they convened at the nearby Women’s Care Center — a pregnancy center that offers ultrasounds but does not provide abortions.

Mike Davis, president of Lincoln Right to Life, said the group seeks to end abortion, and it does so through prayer and encouraging women to visit the clinic across the street from Planned Parenthood.

He said the Women’s Care Center has seen an increase in visits in the past few weeks. Davis, one of five Lincoln Right to Life members who bought the building strategically located across the street from the Planned Parenthood location, said that's proof his group is helping women access health care.

“We’re reaching out to them to not make a terrible mistake,” he said. “They all regret it. They know that it's a child in their womb.”

But abortion rights activists are gathered, too. They began coming after the Supreme Court decision, and they hope their presence puts pressure on the anti-abortion group, which they believe is disruptive and uncaring toward women seeking affordable health care.

Judy King is one of the demonstrators who’s been active this summer. She said things aren’t always civil between the two groups. At times, hateful things are chanted and signs displayed that she believes could be upsetting.

“These protests are taking over a space that should just be quiet,” she said. “They come in, and they’re passing out flyers, and they're teaching lies.”

King called the police a week ago after she alleged someone threw salt on her, though Lincoln Police Department Assistant Chief Michon Morrow said officers did not pursue the incident because it was unclear whether it was intentional.

LPD Capt. Todd Kocian said officers were also dispatched to the clinic another time in July during a protest dispute.

On this Tuesday, Thia Hartley holds a sign that encourages drivers in support of abortion rights to honk. Horns blare as she waves and smiles.

She said she’s supporting women who might want to enter the clinic.

“It’s like a dragon has awoken since Roe,” Hartley said. “Women and men are pissed off.”

Mary Sand is one of the prayer group members, and she said she believes the abortion rights activists have been hateful, not her group. Things often get tense on the Planned Parenthood lawn when the other group chants explicit things, she said.

“We've been coming here for years, praying peacefully, and we continue to pray peacefully,” she said.

Curry Grubb said that while there have been abortion rights demonstrators at the clinic, it’s not something Planned Parenthood encourages or organizes.

Instead, the organization has clinic escorts outside the entrance to welcome those who attempt to enter. Curry Grubb said the escorts are necessary because anti-abortion demonstrators harass the women walking through the clinic doors.

“Our patients are the ones that should be able to make decisions about their own health care,” she said. “That's what we've always stood for. That's what we'll continue to stand for.”

One new tactic, she said, is for people with the anti-abortion group to pose as clinic escorts and appear as though they are associated with Planned Parenthood. Then, they direct women to the clinic across the street.

Lisa McInerney wears a vest, similar to the Planned Parenthood clinic escorts’ rainbow garments, except her vest is blue. But she doesn’t believe she’s deceiving women. Her vest says “sidewalk advocate."

Sidewalk Advocates for Life is an anti-abortion group that places volunteers outside clinics to pass out flyers and encourage women to visit centers such as the Women’s Care Center.

“We try to make sure that we have a posture of just offering help and not shoving information onto people,” she said. “We don't yell at people.”

But Curry Grubb worries about the effect activity outside the Lincoln clinic might have on patients. She never wants women or staff to avoid coming to the Planned Parenthood clinic because of a crowd outside. In response, a few more clinic escorts than usual are stationed outside.

“Our focus is always making sure that our patients and our staff are safe. That's our No. 1 priority,” she said. “No matter how many people are there, that's where our focus is going to be.”