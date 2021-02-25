Tweaking the business model, Kearney oil change trailer goes to customers

KEARNEY — Garrett Poppen’s P/R Mobile oil changes come with every important element — minus one.

There’s no building.

But there is a trailer. It’s a 24-foot tandem axle model that would look more at home on a construction site. But Poppen has customized the rig so he can go anywhere and do oil changes.

He shares the story of his business getting off the ground two years ago, but he has to talk fast. It’s a late winter afternoon, the sun is falling and so is the temperature.

Poppen hustles to finish oil changes on one of his client’s three vehicles. After those three he will head to Pleasanton for several more oil changes.

The process begins with Poppen driving the vehicle into his trailer. He fabricated ramps so the vehicles ride up and over the wheel wells inside the trailer.

On the ramps the vehicle is elevated so he can crawl under it, drain the oil pan and twist on a new filter. It’s about a 20-minute process and costs customers less than they might pay for the same service at a brick-and-mortar business.

In the two years since he launched P/R Mobile, Poppen has built a base of about 500 customers. He said P/R Mobile has a 90% customer return rate.