Two charged with gruesome kidnapping in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS – A man and woman were arrested Sunday on first degree kidnapping charges, and could spend the rest of their lives behind bars if found guilty of the alleged felony.

The Cedar Falls Police Division says Donovan James Danielson, 46, and Nicole Elise Sage, 32, were reportedly armed with a handgun when they restrained an unnamed male victim to a chair, gagged and burned him, and struck him with blunt objects at 310 Iowa St. in Cedar Falls.

The victim was restrained for "a lengthy period of time," and later treated for multiple injuries at an area hospital, police said.

Police made the arrests after being dispatched at about 5:22 a.m. Sunday to a Days Inn where the victim had walked. He told investigators he was assaulted when “meeting an acquaintance” at 310 Iowa St.

After obtaining a search warrant and upon further investigation, police contended that evidence was found to back up the reported crime.

Danielson and Sage, both of whom police say live at 310 Iowa St., were transported Sunday evening to the Black Hawk County Jail with the bond set at $500,000 for each of them.

Property records note the Cedar Falls parcel is owned by Luke Cagley and describe it as having a single family, two-story residential dwelling on the premise.

According to court records, Danielson has a long criminal history in Iowa dating back to the early 1990s. Sage does not have a record.

