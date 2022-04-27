Two Davenport women accused of leaving mother on floor for several days

Scott County authorities charged two Davenport women for leaving their 86-year-old mother on the floor for four days without care, according to police.
Beverly Jean Steen, 65, and Barbara Joan Steen, 59, both of Davenport, each face a charge of dependent adult abuse, according to Scott County court records.
On about March 21, 2021, the Steens’ mother fell in the living room of their home in the 6000 block of Oakbrook Road in Davenport, court records state. The woman was unable to get up without help.
Beverly Steen and Barbara Steen, who were responsible for her care, did not help their mother up and did not provide food, water or other care for at least four days, according to court records. They called for medical help on March 25, 2021, and arriving medical personnel found the 86-year-old incoherent and suffering from pressure ulcers on her face and body.
Authorities issued warrants for both women on April 19 and Beverly and Barbara Steen were arrested on April 24, according to court records.
They were still in custody Wednesday, each held on a $10,000 bond, according to the Scott County Jail website.
Both women are next scheduled to appear in court on May 5, court records state.
Further details about the mother were not available Wednesday, the Davenport Police Department said.
Most common jobs 150 years ago in Iowa
With the
COVID-19 pandemic continuing to impact the global economy, the current job market is a hot topic in the news cycle. But while the pandemic itself is, historically, something of an economic aberration, the U.S. economy that we know today has a long and storied history of expansions, recessions, and evolution.
At the time of the American Revolution, most of the job market in the U.S. revolved around agriculture or food acquisition in some way. Many individuals and communities farmed for subsistence, not even growing enough to have an excess to sell for profits. As the fledgling country grew, so did its economy, springing forth during the Industrial Revolution of the late 1700s and early 1800s, and inexorably shifting the nation’s economic focus from agrarian efforts to those of manufacturing, trade, and other forms of business. Inventions like the steam engine and cotton gin accelerated production, feeding a booming job market that was met with immigrants eager to find work.
By the mid- to late-1800s, the U.S. economy and job market was characterized by
successive periods of rapid growth followed by panics or depressions. This economic disquiet was caused by stock speculation and oscillating levels of trust in the federal government’s ability to regulate cash flow and support banks. In turn, the uncertain economy produced a volatile job market.
In an effort to capture a snapshot of the U.S. job market’s history,
Stacker compiled a list of the most common jobs in Iowa from 150 years ago using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. By transcribing the previously untranscribed Table XXVII from the 1870 decennial census, a state-level glimpse into the historic job market can be seen. Nationally, farmers and planters were the most common occupation 150 years ago, just one of the many agricultural jobs that made up more than 47% of all employed persons over ten years old.
Continue reading to find out more about the historical job market in your home state or explore the data on your own on
our site, GitHub, or data.world.
Charles Phelps Cushing/ClassicStock // Getty Images
#1. Farmers and planters
- Iowa employment: 139,478
- National employment: 2,977,711
--- #1 most common job in the U.S.
Underwood Archives // Getty Images
#2. Agricultural laborers
- Iowa employment: 69,821
- National employment: 2,885,996
--- #2 most common job in the U.S.
Bettmann // Getty Images
#3. Laborers (not specified)
- Iowa employment: 24,823
- National employment: 1,031,666
--- #3 most common job in the U.S.
Alexander Alland, Sr./CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images
#4. Domestic servants
- Iowa employment: 15,725
- National employment: 975,734
--- #4 most common job in the U.S.
English Heritage/Heritage Images // Getty Images
#5. Carpenters and joiners
- Iowa employment: 12,418
- National employment: 344,596
--- #5 most common job in the U.S.
Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images
#6. Employees of railroad companies (not clerks)
- Iowa employment: 7,155
- National employment: 154,027
--- #9 most common job in the U.S.
SSPL // Getty Images
#7. Teachers (not specified)
- Iowa employment: 6,012
- National employment: 126,822
--- #12 most common job in the U.S.
Everett Collection // Shutterstock
#8. Blacksmiths
- Iowa employment: 4,004
- National employment: 141,774
--- #11 most common job in the U.S.
Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
#9. Clerks in stores
- Iowa employment: 3,862
- National employment: 222,504
--- #6 most common job in the U.S.
Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
#10. Draymen, hackmen, teamsters, &c
- Iowa employment: 3,243
- National employment: 120,756
--- #13 most common job in the U.S.
Bain News Service // Library of Congress
#11. Milliners, dress and mantua makers
- Iowa employment: 2,517
- National employment: 92,084
--- #16 most common job in the U.S.
Minnesota Historical Society/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images
#12. Masons, brick and stone
- Iowa employment: 2,446
- National employment: 89,710
--- #17 most common job in the U.S.
Carl Mydans // Library of Congress
#13. Boot and shoe makers
- Iowa employment: 2,376
- National employment: 171,127
--- #7 most common job in the U.S.
Frances Benjamin Johnston // Library of Congress
#14. Traders and dealers in groceries
- Iowa employment: 1,960
- National employment: 74,410
--- #19 most common job in the U.S.
Underwood Archives // Getty Images
#15. Traders and dealers (not specified)
- Iowa employment: 1,940
- National employment: 100,406
--- #15 most common job in the U.S.
Charles Phelps Cushing/ClassicStock // Getty Images
