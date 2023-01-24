Two die after being trapped in snow-filled semi-truck during Wyoming crash

After the truck drove off the road, it rolled a quarter-turn onto the driver’s side. The impact knocked loose the windshield, and the truck’s cab and sleeper filled with snow as it slid forward and down an embankment, the highway patrol reported.
When the deep snow solidified, it trapped both men in the sleeper berth and neither could dig themselves out.
Due to the darkness and depth of the embankment, the tractor-trailer was not seen by passing drivers for roughly three hours. Wyoming Department of Transportation maintenance workers finally noticed the damaged vehicle. Troopers were notified at 5:39 a.m.
The highway patrol says driver inattention and fatigue may have contributed to the wreck.
Koehler and Judd are the sixth and seventh people to die on Wyoming roads so far this year.
