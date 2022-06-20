Two Gretna teens die in collision on Interstate 29 near Percival, Iowa

Two teenagers from Gretna died Saturday night in a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 29 near Percival, Iowa.

A 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy both were pronounced dead at the scene, the Iowa State Patrol said.

Investigators determined that a 2020 Jeep Wrangler, in which the teens were passengers, and a 2021 Dodge Charger collided on northbound on I-29 about 7:40 p.m.

Both vehicles entered the east ditch and rolled over.

The Jeep came to rest on its roof. The Charger came to rest upright in a field.

The Jeep driver, Garrett Grossman, 20, of Omaha, and two other Jeep passengers, Hannah Devitt, 18, of Omaha, and a 15-year-old girl from Omaha, all were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.

The driver and the 15-year-old girl were flown by helicopter to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. All five of the Jeep's occupants were ejected or partially ejected from the vehicle, the patrol said.

Grossman and Devitt were wearing seat belts, according to the patrol, but the three others in the Jeep were not.

The Charger was driven by Rodelio Martinez, 26, of Columbus, Nebraska. Martinez reported no injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Percival is about 40 miles south of Omaha.

