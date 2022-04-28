Two Lincoln women lose more than $100,000 in scams

Two different computer-related scams have left Lincoln women with six-figure losses.

In the first case, a 72-year-old Lincoln woman lost more than $100,000 to a computer scam, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said Thursday that the woman, who lives in an assisted-living facility, got a pop-up on her computer telling her it was locked and giving her a number to call.

When she did so, a man identifying himself as an Apple support team member told her that her "money was compromised," Wagner said, and she needed to transfer it to cryptocurrency to protect it.

On Wednesday, the woman wired $110,000 from her bank account to a bank account she was given.

Wagner said the sheriff's office is working to see if it can track the wire transfer.

He called what happened to the woman "a shame" and said the situation provides a good lesson for people to check out any sort of phone number that pops up on their computer screen before calling it.

In the second case, the family of a 64-year-old Lincoln woman contacted police after finding out she had given more than $100,000 over a period of several months to a person she met on social media.

Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said police started investigating the fraud on Monday and the investigation remains ongoing.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

