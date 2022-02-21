Two sisters arrested, third man cited after bar fracas in Lincoln

A 30-year-old Lincoln man was admitted to a local hospital and two sisters were taken to the county jail after an early-morning dust-up outside a downtown Lincoln bar on Sunday, according to police.

The commotion started at around 1 a.m. when Devion Mitchell was removed from The Fat Toad Pub after being belligerent and starting a fight within the bar, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vigil said.

Upon his removal, Vigil said, Mitchell smashed the bar's front glass window, causing deep lacerations to his arms and alerting nearby LPD officers who responded to the sound of the shattered glass.

As police attended to Mitchell's injuries, 21-year-old Sana Saad rushed toward the bleeding man with his first raised, Vigil said. A shard of glass from the window had caused a laceration to Saad's face when Mitchell shattered the window, prompting the woman to charge at the 30-year-old, Vigil said.

Police had to physically restrain Saad, who later spit blood toward an officer, Vigil said. Her sister, a 23-year-old woman, tried to push officers away from Sana Saad, according to LPD.

In the end, Mitchell was hospitalized and cited for misdemeanor assault and vandalism, while both sisters were jailed on suspicion of felonies.

Saad was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer with bodily fluid, third-degree assault, obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest.

Her 23-year-old sister was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a peace officer.

Saad was treated at a local hospital for the cut on her face, Vigil said.

