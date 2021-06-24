Tyson attorneys seek to move COVID lawsuit to federal court

WATERLOO, Iowa – A lawsuit brought by relatives of two Tyson workers in Waterloo and Independence who died days apart of COVID-19 has been transferred to federal court.

It’s a move that hasn’t worked for other coronavirus lawsuits against the meatpacking giant.

Family members of Jeffrey Orvis and Arthur Scott, both of Waterloo, filed suit against Tyson Fresh Meats, Tyson Pet Products and a list of plant officials and supervisors in Black Hawk County District Court in April 2021, alleging the company ignored warnings about the coronavirus pandemic and didn’t take the necessary steps to protect its workers.

On Monday, the suit was transferred to U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids at the request of the defense claiming the allegations involve actions the company took at the direction of federal officers -- former President Donald Trump, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Agriculture.

Orivs, 65, had worked at the Waterloo plant and died April 19, 2020. Scott, 51, was employed at the Independence facility and died on April 23, 2020.