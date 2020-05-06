Tyson prepares to reopen its plant in Waterloo

"I had an opportunity on May 1 to hear their presentation about the steps they were putting in place," Hart said. "I appreciate the steps they're taking, and I'm glad to see the focus on protecting the workers.

"They are a valuable part of our community," he added. "The people that work there are neighbors, friends and family members."

State Rep. Ras Smith said he was pleased to see Tyson had implemented worker safety protocols, but he remained concerned about some aspects at the plant.

Smith was one of several area lawmakers who filed a complaint with Iowa’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration that alleged the company did not take steps to protect its work force.

"The goal was to show that we can do two things at once," he said. "We can do right for our workers and also do right for our farmers.

"Now that they've made those adjustments and aligned with those standards, I'm sure the worker safety will be improved," Smith said, noting that should not let Tyson off the hook for its initial failure.

Smith said he was still concerned test results of the Tyson work force have not been fully compiled and reviewed, and he still had questions about whether proper oversight will be in place when the plant reopens.