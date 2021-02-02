Tyson seeks dismissal of COVID-related lawsuit

In July, the company announced plans to test workers weekly at all of its plants and to add dozens of nurses in support of its health services team.

Finally, Tyson said in its dismissal motion that Trump’s declaration of meatpackers as critical infrastructure gave him the discretion to determine the manner, conditions and extent of their operations during a national emergency. That shields the company and others deemed as critical from lawsuits such as Everhard’s, Tyson said, because imposing liability on the company would undermine the emergency declaration.

At least one judge in Iowa has ruled otherwise.

In December, a federal judge in Des Moines rejected Tyson’s argument that it is not liable in the death of a worker at its Waterloo plant because it was following federal guidance when it kept meatpacking plants open.

Like the Everhards, the family of a Waterloo man who died in April from complications of COVID-19 said in a lawsuit that Tyson reacted negligently to the pandemic.