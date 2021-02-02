Tyson seeks dismissal of COVID-related lawsuit

SIOUX CITY — State and federal legislation shield Tyson Foods from a negligence claim filed by a family who says their father contracted COVID-19 at the meatpacker’s Storm Lake pork plant and later died, the company says in new court filings.
Tyson is seeking a dismissal, saying the lawsuit is barred by Iowa’s new COVID-19 Response and Back-to-Business Limited Liability Act and former President Donald Trump’s designation of meatpacking plants as critical infrastructure with a responsibility to continue to operate during the coronavirus pandemic.
Tyson also says that the family of Michael Everhard has not shown he contracted the virus while at work and that the claims should be adjudicated by Iowa’s worker compensation system.
A 27-year Tyson employee, Everhard, 65, of Fonda, died June 18, three weeks after he was hospitalized with the respiratory illness. The family sued Tyson for gross negligence in December, saying that Everhard was forced to work in a confined work environment without proper safety measures while Tyson knew it was not implementing the necessary precautions available to protect workers from the virus.
The meatpacker and its officers and supervisors named in the lawsuit had the case transferred from Buena Vista County District Court to U.S. District Court in Sioux City this month because the case pertains to issues created by the critical infrastructure declarations issued by the former president and federal agencies during the pandemic.
In its motion to dismiss, Tyson says the issue must be adjudicated through the Iowa Division of Worker’s Compensation and that Everhard’s family is circumventing that process.
Tyson is facing similar lawsuit allegations from its Waterloo plant, the company’s largest pork processing facility nationwide. The lawsuit was filed by four families of workers who got COVID-19 and later died. It says Tyson supervisors were told not to acknowledge COVID-19 symptoms and workers were given bonuses for showing up to work every day, among other allegations.
Backed by Republicans and signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds in June, the COVID-19 Response and Back-to-Business Limited Liability Act shields businesses from virus-related lawsuits unless plaintiffs can show a company acted with actual malice and intentionally and recklessly disregarded its workers’ safety.
Tyson said in previous court filings that since the beginning of the pandemic it has followed federal workplace guidelines and has invested millions of dollars to provide workers with safety and risk-mitigation equipment. Tyson, which employs more than 2,300 workers at its Storm Lake turkey and pork processing plants, conducted mass testing of its Storm Lake workers in May, and in June announced that 591 workers at the pork plant there had tested positive for COVID-19.
In July, the company announced plans to test workers weekly at all of its plants and to add dozens of nurses in support of its health services team.
Finally, Tyson said in its dismissal motion that Trump’s declaration of meatpackers as critical infrastructure gave him the discretion to determine the manner, conditions and extent of their operations during a national emergency. That shields the company and others deemed as critical from lawsuits such as Everhard’s, Tyson said, because imposing liability on the company would undermine the emergency declaration.
At least one judge in Iowa has ruled otherwise.
In December, a federal judge in Des Moines rejected Tyson’s argument that it is not liable in the death of a worker at its Waterloo plant because it was following federal guidance when it kept meatpacking plants open.
Like the Everhards, the family of a Waterloo man who died in April from complications of COVID-19 said in a lawsuit that Tyson reacted negligently to the pandemic.
The judge said that federal officials did not direct Tyson to keep its Waterloo plant open “in a negligent manner (failing to provide employees with personal protective equipment, failing to implement adequate social distancing measures, failing to implement adequate safety measures related to the coronavirus) or make fraudulent misrepresentations to employees at the Waterloo facility” about the danger posed by the pandemic, according to an Associated Press story.