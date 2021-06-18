U.S. labor secretary, in Iowa, argues child care is infrastructure

DES MOINES -- Child care should be considered infrastructure and belongs in the federal infrastructure funding package being crafted in Congress: that was the message U.S. labor secretary Marty Walsh and Congresswoman Cindy Axne conveyed during an event Friday at a child care center.

Walsh and Axne heard from central Iowa child care stakeholders during a roundtable discussion at Oakridge Neighborhood in Des Moines.

President Joe Biden proposed a $1.7 trillion infrastructure bill that included $200 billion for child care.

A bipartisan group of U.S. Senators developed a counter proposal that came in just shy of $1 trillion.

“We are fighting tooth and nail to keep (funding for child care programs) in the bill, because it should be in there,” Axne told the group. “We are actively engaged in making sure that this comes to fruition.”

Advocates say many low-income families cannot afford child care, and the cost is keeping many Americans out of the workforce as they find it more affordable to not work than to pay for expensive child care.