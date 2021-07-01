UI student faces immigration limbo

CEDAR RAPIDS -- Pareen Mhatre has lived in Iowa for nearly 21 years. But as she enters her final year at the University of Iowa, the biomedical engineering major fears she will have to win a lottery to stay in the United States.

“Even if I identify myself as an Iowan, I lack the sense of permanence and security,” Mhatre said Thursday.

She was just 4 months old when her parents brought her from India to Iowa City so they could attend the UI. For most of her life, Mhatre has been on an H4 visa as a dependent of someone holding a U.S. visa. However, because she’s 21 and aging out of the immigration system, Mhatre must start the process of applying for an F1 student visa and then an H1B work visa, “which is essentially a lottery system.”

“Our existence in the country we think of as our home shouldn't come down to luck,” Mhatre told a U.S. House panel during a hearing on the introduction of bipartisan legislation, the American Children Act, proposed to protect documented dependents of long-term non-immigrant visa holders.

The current legal immigration system has disadvantaged children like her, Mhatre and members of groups advocating for Indian Americans told representatives, because once they turn 21 they lose their dependent status and must start the immigration process all over again.