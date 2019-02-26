DES MOINES --- School districts would be given the flexibility to decide whether to hire full-time school nurses and librarians under a sweeping piece of legislation advanced Tuesday by statehouse Republicans.
The proposal also would eliminate requirements that schools report some health screening measures, which the bill’s supporters say are duplicative.
Amy Sinclair, a Republican from Allerton and chairwoman of the Senate’s education committee, said the proposal’s simple goal is to grant more authority to school boards and other local officials who, she said, know best how to serve the students in their districts.
“We are giving those options back to the school boards, where they rightly belong,” Sinclair said. “This allows them to make the best decisions possible for the kids they serve.”
The bill is opposed by a slew of health care advocacy organizations but supported by groups representing rural school districts and the state’s school boards.
Now, schools are required to gather students’ health screening information from parents. The elimination of that requirement is among the legislation’s many proposals.
School boards requested the elimination of those mandates, according to Emily Piper, a lobbyist for the Iowa Association of School Boards. School boards think the requirement is redundant because health care providers are required to provide that information to the state’s public health department, Piper said.
“Our intention is ... to better focus our attention and our energies,” Piper said.
Sinclair clarified during a legislative meeting on the bill that the proposal does not allow schools to remove the requirement that health screening tests are conducted.
“There’s no elimination of screening or the data collection,” Sinclair said. “It eliminates the schools from being that (data) collection point.”
Herman Quirmbach, a Senator from Ames and the top Democrat on the Senate’s education committee, said it is important that schools continue to collect that information because it is easier for parents to work with local school districts than the state, and it’s easier for a school district to reach out to parents than it would be for the state to do the same.
Quirmbach said his concern is if districts do not collect the health screening data, children who do not get those screenings could slip through the cracks.
“The schools need that information,” Quirmbach said. “They’re the most effective at gathering that information. They’re going to be the most effective at making sure that requirement is satisfied.”
Piper said rural districts could be helped by eliminating the requirement that all schools have a full-time nurse and librarian. She said smaller districts may prefer to contract with individuals to perform those duties as needed.
Quirmbach said he would be amenable to a discussion about modifying the requirement and how it applies to some districts, but he opposed the proposal to remove the requirement altogether.
Health care advocacy groups pushed back against the repeal of the requirement that each district employ a nurse, and others testified about the need to have librarians to assist students with their research.
“I can tell you that it’s critical to have a school nurse in every single district, every single day,” said MaryAnn Strawhacker, with the Heartland Area Education Agency.
Sinclair and Jerry Behn, a GOP Senator from Boone, approved the legislation, which heads to the full Senate education committee. Quirmbach did not sign off on the bill.