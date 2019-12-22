Unexpected number of Iowa farmers volunteer flood-damaged land to be taken out of production

“(It) ended up being the full state,” Hubert said. “So we weren’t looking strictly at the Missouri River valley. It was across the state. So it was damages that pretty much have been ongoing for quite a few years and we just haven’t had an opportunity for people to sign up. So now’s their opportunity.”

Officials and experts said the high volume of applications is not necessarily a cause for concern. The roughly 41,000 acres offered to be taken out of production represents just a sliver — just one-tenth of 1 percent — of the 23 million acres of crops in Iowa.

“I think it’s pretty common knowledge that we’ve been having flooding concerns along our major rivers quite a bit in the last few years. So from that perspective, it’s not surprising to me,” Simon said. “We just didn’t expect it, because these are permanent easements. So these farms will be taken out of agricultural production and allowed to go back to their natural state.”

The higher-than-expected participation suggests farmers along Iowa waterways are feeling the effects of record precipitation and flooding, and have made the financial decision that it is easier to sell the impacted land, Hart said.