UNI faculty: Raise salaries 9.96% in first year of deal

CEDAR FALLS — “How crushed is your soul?”

That’s what Becky Hawbaker, president of the University of Northern Iowa faculty union, quipped aloud after hearing the administration’s counterproposal Friday for a new collective bargaining contract. She and other representatives of United Faculty proposed a two-year agreement starting July 1 during the initial bargaining session.

They pitched an initial boost to salaries of 9.96% followed by a 5.3% increase during the second year to help close the gap between UNI and its peer institutions. Administrators – they say deservedly – are making substantially more money, but the union’s hope is that the dollars are evenly spread out to all who contribute to the university’s success, and are more in line with the cost of living.

The request included increases in promotional raises for all ranks, and an adjustment to the distribution of the raises to “give a little bit more to merit.”

About 500 faculty members – adjunct, tenured, term, renewable term, and probationary – are covered by the contract. Current base wages range from $43,460 for an instructor to $70,031 for a full professor. When faculty are hired, their salary is set above those base levels depending on a variety of factors, such as years of experience.

The union’s initial offer was met with a proposal of 3% both years put forth by Michael Galloway, an attorney with Ahlers & Cooney of Des Moines who represents the university administration and Iowa Board of Regents.

He also issued an early denial of a plea for certain rights to be added back into the contract after being removed because of a state law adopted in 2017.

“I don’t see that changing,” Galloway said in a presentation that was much shorter than the union’s, explaining how officials weren’t authorized by the board to reinsert them and are content with administration working out any issues with faculty based on the handbook. Those rights still exist, but could be stripped away because they’re not subject to negotiations.

Among the rights stricken from the contract are sick leave for adjuncts.

The bargaining got underway at a time when the union said the faculty continues to do great work and it’s stronger than ever after an overwhelming number of those covered by the contract voted for recertification. At the same time, the faculty representatives argue that morale is low and stress is high and that trust could be restored by reinserting the language.

Chris Martin, vice president of United Faculty, pointed out how the salaries are “next to last” in comparison to peer institutions over the last decade after taking a “clear turn” in the 2017-18 year.

Like in 2021, the union is also proposing an expansion of contract guidelines to include minimum salary reference points in five-year increments going up to 25 years.