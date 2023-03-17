CEDAR FALLS — A $2.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education will allow the University of Northern Iowa to continue its work to improve mental health access for children and adolescents across Iowa.

The National Association of School Psychologists recommends one school psychologist for every 500 students. However in Iowa, the number is more than triple that figure at 1,734 students per psychologist. Great Prairie Area Education Agency, covering the southeast portion of the state, is the most in need at one psychologist for every 4,379 students.

The grant program will help ease the burden and advances the state’s “grow your own” effort to increase school psychologists.

UNI is partnering with Great Prairie, Central Rivers and Northwest AEAs to train 15 school psychologists over the next five years. These three AEAs represent 52 of the 99 counties in the state of Iowa.

The grant builds on the success of a program UNI School Psychology helped establish with Green Hills AEA and Prairie Lakes AEA in Western Iowa in 2019. Four students have completed that program and five more are in progress.

“School psychologists are key to supporting students, educators and families,” said Nicole Skaar, UNI’s school psychology program coordinator. “Due to their unique training, school psychologists are able to support the whole child in addition to the educational system in which the child develops. School psychologists are key school-based mental health providers providing both direct and indirect mental health supports to students.”

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 20% of adolescents age 13-18 live with a mental health condition. Mental health struggles also can impact student success – NAMI reports that 37% of high school students with a mental illness who are 14 or older drop out of school. More school psychologists mean children and teens can be better supported.

A candidate must be a K-12 educator or related field with a master’s degree to qualify for the grant program. At the end of the program’s three years – two years of coursework and a one-year internship – students earn an educational specialist degree.

They can continue working full-time while completing two years of courses, which are primarily online. Following the program, the school psychologists must commit to working in their AEAs for three years.

UNI says its School Psychology Program, which is approved by NASP and the Iowa Department of Education, boasts a 100% placement rate.

Faculty are licensed school psychologists who have experience as practitioners and remain active in the schools. They are also among those planning the Social and Emotional Learning Conference on April 7 at UNI. It explores ways to promote social, emotional and behavioral health of children and educators in ways that advance equity and excellence in education.

