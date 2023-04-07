IOWA CITY — Conservative commentator Matt Walsh — as part of his nationwide "What is a Woman" documentary tour — is planning a visit to the University of Iowa this month, inciting some complaints, concern and an online petition to shut down his lecture.

Quoting Walsh — who wrote on Twitter in October, "I believe that gender ideology is one of the greatest evils in human history" — the Change.org petition opposing his UI visit argues Walsh is "prone to violence and a danger to the University of Iowa's community at large."

"By continuing to allow Matt Walsh to have a platform to speak, we endanger the LGBTQIA+ students that call this campus home," the petition states. "By allowing Walsh to have a place to spread incendiary and violent speech with no repercussion, we provoke fear amongst the students that were promised protection here."

As of Thursday afternoon, 226 people had signed the online petition opposing Walsh's visit, with some leaving comments like, "We do not need to platform openly fascist people at our university."

Who is Walsh?

Walsh writes a column for The Daily Wire, hosts a podcast, has written four book, and starred in the 2022 online documentary, "What is a Woman?" that raised questions around transgender and gender identity issues.

The UI student organization "Iowa Young Americans for Freedom" — which "aims to assist students in their efforts to understand and promote conservatism on campus" — organized the April 19 event, which will start at 4:15 p.m. with a screening of Walsh's documentary in the Iowa Theater, followed by a 7 p.m. lecture in the Iowa Memorial Union's Main Lounge.

In a UI-approved email distributed this week, the student group advertised the free event by referencing transgender-related laws and bills moving through the Iowa Legislature this session.

"Have you heard the buzz about transgender athletes suddenly dominating many women's sports competitions? Do you have an opinion about whether school-aged children should be taught that they can change their gender, including through the use of hormones and surgery?

"If you feel that your viewpoints are not respected at this campus and you want a chance to show support for your values, you're not alone!" the email stated. "Conservative commentator Matt Walsh of The Daily Wire will be coming to campus to give a talk about these issues and more on April 19th in the IMU!"

Walsh's message, according to the student organization, "exposes the damage that radical transgender ideology is doing to society."

UI approach

Some UI students against the visit have said they feel promotion of the event has involved and amounted to harassment. On the other side, the organizing student group has posted video of opponents defacing its Matt Walsh posters "with libelous insults."

UI officials told The Gazette that some students have shared concerns, and administrators "have used the opportunity to make sure they are aware of university policies regarding registered student organizations and free speech, including counter protests."

The Board of Regents in recent years has faced harsh criticism from Iowa lawmakers concerned about accusations of suppressed speech — largely conservative speech — on university campuses. The regents in 2021 adopted a series of recommendations aimed at "strengthening efforts to protect free speech rights at the universities."

The board also adopted a freedom of expression policy that — among other things — compels its universities to "encourage students and staff to hear diverse points of view from speakers and programs sponsored by the university and/or recognized student, faculty, and employee organizations."

One section of the board policy states, "The universities shall not deny benefits or privileges available to student organizations based on the viewpoint of a student organization or the expression of the viewpoint by the student organization or its members."

In addition to reminding students of policies, UI spokeswoman Jeneane Beck said administrators have thanked concerned students for their advocacy and reiterated, "We want everyone who works and studies at the University of Iowa to feel welcome and respected."

"The university recognizes the tension between maintaining a welcoming environment and an environment where ideas may be freely expressed, even ideas that may be controversial or offensive," she said in an email. "Administrators are sharing resources for students who have concerns about safety on either side of the issue."

Standards for behavior

UI Campus Safety is in communication with organizers of the event, and those opposing it, according to UI Campus Safety spokeswoman Hayley Bruce.

"We are working with all parties to support a safe environment," Bruce said, but said the office doesn't share event security details for safety reasons.

"All Iowa students are expected to follow the Code of Student Life, which sets standards for student behavior and conduct necessary to maintain a campus where ideas are freely exchanged, university property and processes are safeguarded, and conflicts are peacefully resolved."

