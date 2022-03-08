University of Nebraska asks Herbster, Pillen and Lindstrom to stop using its imagery in ads

Three Republican candidates for Nebraska governor all have used University of Nebraska logos or imagery in campaign ads — and the university would like them to cut it out.

The university sent letters to Charles Herbster, state Sen. Brett Lindstrom and NU Regent Jim Pillen, dated Feb. 25, as first reported by News Channel Nebraska. The letters asked that the candidates remove the marks and imagery from their respective ads and that they not use them in future campaigning.

“We understand all Nebraskans have an affinity for the red N, but university logos, slogans and other materials are trademarks belonging to the University of Nebraska, and we have a legal responsibility to protect them,” university spokeswoman Melissa Lee said in a statement. “It is not uncommon for us to respectfully request that our trademarks not be used, including in political campaigns in which we are neutral.

"In this case," she said, "we made the request of three gubernatorial campaigns in order to protect our marks and ensure that we're not mistakenly conveying an endorsement of any one candidate.”

As a tax-exempt government entity, the letters read, the university can’t participate in political campaigns or endorse candidates. It needs to stay neutral and therefore asks candidates not to use its marks.

Pillen and Lindstrom both are former Husker football players. Each has highlighted that experience in ads that feature easily recognizable university logos. Herbster, the owner of multiple businesses, has uniquely used university imagery. In a recent ad, he targets Pillen with allegations about his record on “critical race theory."

The theory is an academic framework generally taught at the graduate level, but opponents often use the term to cover a broad range of anti-racism and diversity curriculum and initiatives. Herbster often portrays Pillen as weak on the issue. Pillen touts his opposition to the theory, which looks at racism as a systemic rather than individual issue.

The Omaha World-Herald recently fact-checked Herbster's ad and found multiple claims are misleading and not backed by much substance.

The ad references the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion (but doesn't actually use the department's name) and uses the image of Marco Barker, the vice chancellor who leads that office. According to the NU letter, that photo is Barker's “official university image.” Its use violates the university’s copyright and could violate federal law, according to the letter. Barker has the right to privacy under state law, it says, and could pursue his personal rights outside of the university’s letter.

“The use of university marks in your recent campaign advertisement is problematic to the university for a number of reasons,” all three letters read. “The public may erroneously believe that the use of marks in your political campaign acts as an endorsement of your candidacy, in violation of state and federal law, and could jeopardize the tax-exempt status of the university. It also could be seen as unfair competition and dilution of the university marks under the Lanham Act.”

The university "respectfully asks" that the candidates remove all university marks from their ads across mediums, including social media and online, and that they not use the marks (and, in Herbster's case, copyrighted images) during their campaigns.

The Herbster campaign released a fiery statement Monday, alleging that the university “does not want to be exposed in its support of critical race theory and all the other terrible liberal policies that Jim Pillen has supported.”

The statement went on to allege that the university has a "history of trying to silence students," without providing examples, and that it's now "trying to silence" Herbster.

"If the university is so concerned about political appearances, it seems obvious they should ask their regent, Jim Pillen, to resign that position while running for political office," it reads.

As of Monday morning, ads with the university's logo still were active on Facebook pages for all three campaigns.

Herbster spokeswoman Emily Novotny said the Herbster campaign's legal team sent a letter to the university Friday and doesn't plan to pull its ads. The Lindstrom and Pillen campaigns did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Lee, the NU spokeswoman, said in an email Monday that the university had not determined next steps if candidates don’t take the requested actions.

