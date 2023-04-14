KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney Police Department is investigating an alleged assault by a professor.

The alleged incident involved multiple UNK students and a female faculty member, said Todd Gottula, UNK senior director of communications and marketing.

“The incident occurred on March 31 in a classroom in Bruner Hall here on campus. We got a couple anonymous complaints to UNK police, and they investigated the incident, but no charges have been filed,” Gottula told The Hub.

The Antelope, UNK's student newspaper, reported a student told police she was struck in the head by the professor, which exacerbated preexisting head trauma.

Gottula explained the professor is a visiting faculty member, and the university placed her on administrative leave and removed her from the classroom.

“She is no longer teaching in the classroom and is not allowed on campus,” Gottula said. “There is no threat to the safety to the students or our employees.”

The class the professor was instructing continues after being reassigned to another faculty member. UNK Police continue to investigate the case.