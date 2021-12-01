UNL Chancellor Green responds to attacks by Ricketts against university's diversity plan

Chancellor Ronnie Green on Tuesday defended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s plan to address racial discrepancies and improve diversity on campus following calls for his resignation and attacks on the content of the plan by Republicans.

In his first statement since the plan was published two weeks ago, Green denied accusations by Gov. Pete Ricketts, who said a week ago he had “lost all faith” in the chancellor, and accused him in his weekly column Tuesday of believing “UNL is racist.”

“I do not believe that UNL is racist,” Green said Tuesday. “Nothing could be further from the truth.”

The “Commitment to Action” at UNL has drawn the ire of Republicans since it was unveiled Nov. 17, nearly 18 months after the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer launched a series of conversations between faculty, students and staff.

Green has said he was “shaken” by Floyd’s death and inspired to act after watching protests and demonstrations take place across the country.

“(Floyd’s) death and the death of many other people of color indicated a need for organizations to focus on understanding racism and on long-term, meaningful change toward greater racial equity,” Green wrote in an editorial published in the Omaha World-Herald.

Developed by six faculty members, the plan — titled the “Journey for Anti-Racism and Racial Equity” — centers on five themes, each with a series of action steps tied to them, calling on the university to examine what barriers exist for students and employees from minority and underrepresented groups.

UNL plans to analyze enrollment, financial aid, retention and graduation data for students from minority groups in an effort to find more ways to offer support through mental health counseling or legal services, and will reexamine general education requirements centered on diversity and inclusion.

The campus is also planning comprehensive review of hiring practices and retention data “in the context of race and ethnicity,” which would be used to develop workshops at UNL for improving representation on search committees.

The plan also suggests UNL incorporate language explaining the university’s core responsibility is to “create a positive culture and to safeguard equity, inclusion, dignity and respect for all” in new employee orientation sessions.

The plan says UNL should also focus on recruiting athletic administrators, head coaches and other athletic department staff members “from underrepresented groups.”

Ricketts blasted the “Commitment to Action” plan as “the product of ideologues” meant to indoctrinate students and he alleged the plan is “legally questionable, intellectually flawed and politically charged.”

The governor and others have also accused the plan of pushing critical race theory, which emerged as a culture war and electoral issue in several states earlier this year.

The academic discipline, which examines the role race plays in creating systemic inequalities and which is commonly taught in law schools, was at the center of a failed resolution offered by Regent Jim Pillen of Columbus and backed by Ricketts in August that would have banned requiring it for students.

Critical race theory is not mentioned anywhere in the plan, which focuses on diversity and inclusion, and in his statement Green said the theory is not “imposed on this campus, nor will it be.”

NU President Ted Carter, in an open letter backing the chancellor last week, also reiterated critical race theory is not a requirement at the university, a claim supported by faculty, students and members of the Board of Regents earlier this year.

Ricketts also wrote alleging the plan was in violation of Nebraska’s Constitution, which bans giving preferential treatment based on race in hiring and college admissions.

Green added the Commitment to Action’s recommendation surrounding a review of hiring practices also doesn’t mean UNL will try to fill quotas: “It’s about getting diverse candidates for a job and then hiring the most qualified person.”

Following the release of the plan, Ricketts accused Green of misrepresenting the plan to him, and then misrepresenting his support of the plan in conversations with others, including members of the Board of Regents, which is scheduled to meet Friday.

The flap has also led a pair of state senators who have been at odds with Green for years to call on him to resign.

Sens. Steve Erdman of Bayard and Steve Halloran of Hastings, in a joint column last week, reiterated their complaints against Green stemming from a 2017 incident on campus where a graduate student and lecturer was filmed protesting a recruiting event for a conservative student group.

“Because of these untruths, we believe it would be in the best interest of the university and the people of Nebraska for Ronnie Green to resign as chancellor,” the senators wrote Nov. 24.

In his statement, Green did not address Ricketts’ comments nor the editorial from Erdman and Halloran, but said he erred in not briefing regents more in-depth on the Commitment to Action before it was rolled out.

“I take responsibility for that,” Green said. “In retrospect, I should have engaged the board in detailed dialogue about what we heard and learned in the extensive diligence and conversations at UNL that led to this plan, and to ensure clear articulation of our intentions, which we will do going forward.”

Green said it is critically important for UNL to identify and eliminate any institutional barriers preventing students or employees of color from succeeding on campus, adding he would work to do so with more transparency and coordination with regents in the future.

“We need to be able to move forward with better dialogue and understanding,” Green said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

